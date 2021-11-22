ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Surge, holidays contribute to rising demand for COVID-19 tests

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith coronavirus surging in Michigan and...

www.woodtv.com

BBC

Covid-19: Lockdown for unvaccinated and charities face rising demand

A rising demand for help from charities this winter has left many concerned about how they will cope, according to research shared with the BBC. Nearly two thirds of the 350 charity managers surveyed said they expected their services to be used more this winter. They put the rise down to a number of factors, including the end of the Universal Credit uplift - introduced during the pandemic. Researchers the Law Family Commission on Civil Society say charities are facing a "perfect storm" of factors, however the government has given them additional support during Covid.
News 12

What does rise in COVID-19 cases mean for your holiday plans?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, so what does this mean for your holiday plans?. After weeks of numbers going down, then kind of making a plateau, the numbers are inching back up. This has some people uneasy to get together with friends and family in just a matter of weeks.
NBC4 Columbus

As COVID-19 cases rise, doctors fear holiday spike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Doctors are expressing concerns over COVID-19 as the holiday season approaches. After case numbers headed in the right direction over the last month, the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health shows them trending back up. Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth, said there are several reasons case […]
KOCO

Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 holiday surge

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and millions of people are preparing to travel around the country to spend time with their loved ones. The family gatherings have health officials concerned of a potential rise of COVID-19 cases. KOCO 5's Jason Hackett spoke with Dr. Dale Braztler, OU Health's...
WMTW

Tips for picking, using a COVID-19 self-test before the holidays

WORCESTER, Mass. — If you're planning to visit family or host a holiday gathering, you might want to use a self-test to provide a little more confidence that everyone is negative for COVID-19. Dr. David McManus, the chair of medicine at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester, suggests using one at-home test about three days before the event and another on the morning you leave for your holiday gathering.
Medscape News

US COVID-19 Cases Begin to Rise Again as Holidays Approach

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Coronavirus cases are increasing again in more than half of the U.S., possibly indicating the beginning of a new surge for the winter. The recent uptick marks a turnaround after cases had continually declined from about...
mymixfm.com

Dutch running short of COVID-19 tests as surge breaks records

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities said on Wednesday they were running short of COVID-19 tests, as the Netherlands registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, the highest since the pandemic began. “We are coming up against the maximum of our capacity,” said...
edglentoday.com

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing -- the holiday season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?. Gone are last year's long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio health director concerned with COVID-19 cases rising before the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest wave of COVID-19 in Ohio is finding a “second wind” ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday. What You Need To Know. Health officials said COVID-19 case rates continue to rise in Ohio. The trends add to officials' concern...
wkzo.com

Bronson elevates surge status due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials with Bronson Healthcare announced Tuesday that its hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have now reached levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in November 2020. The latest surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in southwest Michigan and across the state has led Bronson...
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
