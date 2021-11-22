ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes In The Studio For 'Fragile' 50th Anniversary

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50th anniversary of prog legends Yes' "Fragile" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. Redbeard had this to say, "Assessing the durable fourth album from London-based YES on the golden anniversary of its late...

94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
Albany Herald

Don McLean celebrates 50th anniversary of 'American Pie'

LOS ANGELES – Don McLean’s 1971 masterpiece “American Pie” was released 50 years ago on Oct. 24, 1971. The song “American Pie” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent four weeks at No. 1 in the first two months of 1972. The album also went to No. 1 for three consecutive weeks in January 1972.
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Deep Purple ‘Turning to Crime’ is unexpected, audacious, sometimes great

One could ask whether the world needs another cover of “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu,” “See See Rider” (part of Mitch Ryder medley “Jenny Take a Ride”) or “Let the Good Times Roll.” You could ask that about any number of Chuck Berry songs, too, but you almost never hear complaints about the myriad versions of “Roll Over Beethoven” or “Johnny B. Goode” out there.
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Stairway To Heaven' On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit their iconic track, "Stairway To Heaven", on the fourth episode of their newly-launched 50th anniversary video series about their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV." The epic was written by Jimmy Page and Robert Plant during sessions at a mansion in Hampshire, England in what appears to...
gratefulweb.com

Yusuf / Cat Stevens' "Teaser and the Firecat" 50th Anniversary Editions Available Now

Following last year’s 50th anniversaries of the era-defining albums, Tea for the Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon, Yusuf / Cat Stevens is celebrating the succeeding album that immortalized his status as a forerunner in the singer-songwriter movement – the 1971 multi-platinum selling landmark record, Teaser and the Firecat – with a suite of 50th anniversary editions, available now via A&M/UMe.
antiMUSIC

KISS Stream 'Destroyer' 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Reissue

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming the newly-released 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of their 1976 album, "Destroyer." Produced by Bob Ezrin, the band's fourth studio set featured instant classics like "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," "God Of Thunder" and their highest-charting US hit, "Beth." Coming on the heels of...
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Years Down's Famous

Denver-based pop-punk rockers Years Down just released a new single called "Famous" and to celebrate we asked Griffin and Ben to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Griffin: In order to have the answer to this question make any sense you need a little pretext, that being, Years Down is a very collaborative effort creatively, Ben and myself frequently work on lyrics as a team, often pulling from both of our pasts and previously written material that just didn't have a home yet. In this particular instance, Ben already had a decent majority of the song composed before our meeting and me joining the band, he had these phenomenal riffs and chord progressions tethered to some pretty scathing lyrics, the bones were all there and ready to be assembled it just needed some finishing touches. So I made some edits and reworded portions of the chorus, chopped up the melody he had in a few places to fit my style and ability a little better, and took over writing the lyrics and melody for the last half of the song. Interestingly enough, Years Down is actually my first band and "famous" was also the first song we wrote together, to say I was self-conscious when coming up with what I added would be an understatement. Although if we are being honest the words came somewhat easy after a little effort and the whole process proved to be genuinely cathartic. When it came time to finally record the song the process was certainly challenging but also pretty fun too. Taylor Hahn (our go-to guy) is a superstar producer, he's been around the local scene for a good while and has worked with just about everybody in our genre in town. The guy has got these crazy positive vibes, he just exudes this coach energy, like, he's going to push you to give it everything you have, really expect the world from you, but its all in service to making the song as good as it can possibly be and because of who/how he is you want to lay it all on the table for him.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Modern Error's The Truest Blue

Modern Error recently released their new single "The Truest Blue" from their forthcoming album, "Victim Of A Modern Age" (out January 21st) and to celebrate we asked vocalist Zak Pinchin to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. At the time of writing The Truest Blue, Modern Error...
antiMUSIC

David Bowie Revisits Black Tie White Noise In Brilliant Adventure Box Set Preview

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are revisiting the late rocker's 1993 album, "Black Tie White Noise", ahead of its inclusion in the new box set, "David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)." Fans can check out an EPK (electronic press kit) video of Bowie discussing the inspiration and influences behind the UK...
antiMUSIC

Movements Stream 'Fever Dream' From Live At Studio 4

Movements are sharing their performance of the song "Fever Dream", which comes from their forthcoming "Live At Studio 4" album that is set to be released digitally on December 17th. A vinyl edition will follow on February 25, 2022. The album was recorded at the iconic Studio 4 in Conshohocken,...
antiMUSIC

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Launches Perfume With New Song

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is launching a new line of perfume with a companion song entitled "Scent Of Dark" and he has shared a music video for the track. The instrumental was inspired through a collaboration with Sergio Momo, the founder and creative manager of the Italian perfumier...
loudersound.com

Yes: the journey from The Yes Album to Fragile

On the morning that Prog speaks to Rick Wakeman, the veteran keyboard player is in a very good mood and about as far removed from his ‘Grumpy Old Rick’ Twitter handle as is possible to imagine. The reason? “I’m going to get my [Covid vaccine] jab this morning,” he says with some enthusiasm. It’s also possible another reason the 71-year-old is so chipper is that he’s talking about the events of 1971, a year that saw his career coincidentally given a massive shot in the arm after joining Yes.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Hannyta's Wildflower

17 year old UK singer-songwriter Hannyta recently released her debut single "Wildflower," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. My debut single, Wildflower, literally just came to life so unexpectedly that it surprised everyone around me, my family, friends and of course my producer. Although I am a massive chatterbox I guess I must appreciate that I cannot start from Adam and Eve in a music magazine. However, there is a good reason... and not even with the "probably", that you have never heard about me. I am a very young artist, only seventeen, but I love calling myself an artist despite always adding aspiring in front of such a big word!
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Stream New Album 'Turning To Crime'

(hennemusic) Hard rock legends Deep Purple are streaming their brand new covers collection, "Turning To Crime", in sync with its official release on November 26th. Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, the project features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more. The...
antiMUSIC

Queen Look Back At 'Innuendo' For The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen revisit their 1991 album, "Innuendo", in latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. Entering the studio in Montreaux, Switzerland, the band faced the challenge of creating and making new music while singer Freddie Mercury's health continued to decline in the years following an HIV positive diagnosis ion 1987, unbeknownst to the public.
