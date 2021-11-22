ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

🏈 HutchCC No. 5 in final poll

 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A stellar three-week run to the Jayhawk Conference postseason football title was not enough to improve Hutchinson Community College's...

Hutch Post

KU loses at buzzer to Dayton Friday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73. Kansas’ David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in. After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with 9 seconds to play.
BASKETBALL
Hutch Post

WSU wins at Missouri Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Wichita State used a strong defensive effort to subdue Missouri, 61-55, Friday evening at Mizzou Arena. Playing in their first true road game of the season, the Shockers (5-1) never trailed. They used an 8-0 run to build an 11-point lead near the midway point of the second half and remained in control the rest of the way.
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

KU wins over North Texas Thursday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and Christian Braun added 16 as No. 4 Kansas beat North Texas 71-59 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. Agbaji became the 63rd player to reach 1,000 points in Kansas history when he hit a 3 to open the scoring 2 ½ minutes into the game. North Texas got 23 points from Tylor Perry.
TEXAS STATE
Hutch Post

WVU and KU football coming up Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — West Virginia has gone through a rollercoaster of a season that includes soaring wins over Virginia Tech and Iowa State and crushing losses to Maryland and Texas Tech, and it all leaves the Mountaineers with everything on the line Saturday. Knock off Kansas and they go...
LAWRENCE, KS
Sports Headlines for Friday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and Christian Braun added 16 as No. 4 Kansas beat North Texas 71-59 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. Agbaji became the 63rd player to reach 1,000 points in Kansas history when he hit a 3 to open the scoring 2 ½ minutes into the game. North Texas got 23 points from Tylor Perry.
WBB: No. 21 Dragons hold off Beavers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 21 Blue Dragons (8-1, 2-1) jumped ahead of Pratt (2-5, 1-2) by 16 after one quarter. The lead came compliments of some hot shooting from Tor'e Alford. She finished 4 of 8 from distance with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Beavers cut...
MBB: No. 5 Dragons bounce back in second half

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 5 Hutchinson (9-0, 3-0) quickly went up 12-2 barely 2:09 into the game Tuesday night. Pratt (5-3, 1-2) settled in and took a lead into halftime. The lead changed three times in the first half and the score was tied for 1:10. The Beavers took a...
No. 13 Arkansas beats Cincy 73-67 in Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Au'Diese Toney scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws with just over a minute to go, and Chris Lykes was perfect at the foul line down the stretch in helping No. 13 Arkansas beat Cincinnati 73-67 in the title game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Lykes finished with 15 points and JD Notae overcame another cold-shooting night to finish with 13 for the Razorbacks, who made every crucial play in the closing minutes of a game that neither team led by more than six. David DeJulius scored 24 points to lead Cincinnati.
Sports Headlines for Wednesday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson is the next in a line of Nebraskans who will wear the black and gold of Iowa when the Hawkeyes visit Lincoln on Friday. Four Nebraskans have been Iowa starters over the six straight years the Hawkeyes have beaten the Huskers. Johnson will be the fifth when the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes go for their seventh win in a row in the series. Johnson played high school football at Bellevue West and chose Iowa over Nebraska. His father, Clester Johnson, played on the Cornhuskers' 1994-95 national championship teams.
Royals World Series winner Wade Davis retires

KANSAS CITY, MO. (November 24, 2021) – Right-handed pitcher Wade Davis, who was a three-time All-Star and won a World Series championship with the Royals in 2015, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball today through his agency. “Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our...
