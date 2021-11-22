Whitesnake Announce Lineup Change Ahead Of Farewell Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL is heading to the sandy shores of Mexico in March 2022 with Bob Moses, Monolink, and more for the debut of Sundream Tulum. Few artists in the scene have continued to capture the hearts and minds of music lovers quite like RÜFÜS DU SOL has lately. Whether you’ve had emotions stirred up while hearing “Innerbloom” or danced away to the sounds of SOLACE and Surrender, it’s been seemingly impossible to not fall in love with the Aussie trio. Further, they’ve captivated audiences during their recent tours and festival appearances, while also cultivating fresh sounds on their Rose Avenue Records imprint as well.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO