Rock Music

Whitesnake Announce Lineup Change Ahead Of Farewell Tour

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Whitesnake have announced a lineup change in the band as they prepare to launch a farewell tour next year, the band revealed via a social media post. "Whitesnake & bassist Michael Devin have decided to...

www.antimusic.com

mxdwn.com

Opeth Announce Drummer Martin “Axe” Axenrot Ahead Of Co-Headlining Tour With Mastodon

Opeth is on tour, now minus a key member. The rock band, which is on tour with Mastodon in Fall 2021, released an official statement on twitter:. “Due to conflict of interests, Martin Axenrot is no longer apart of the Opeth collective. His replacement for the North American tour with Mastadon and Zeal & Ardor will be powerhouse drummer Sami Karppinen…”
ROCK MUSIC
wxhc.com

Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin leaves band; replacement to be announced soon

Whitesnake has parted ways with bassist Michael Devin, who's been a member of the band since 2010. The David Coverdale-fronted rock group announced the news Sunday in a post on the singer's and his band's social media pages. The message reads in part, "WHITESNAKE & bassist Michael Devin have decided...
MUSIC
njarts.net

Thursday announces 2022 tour with ‘dream lineup’ of veteran emo acts

Thursday have revealed U.S. dates for a jam-packed package tour in early 2022. To be headlined by the influential Geoff Rickly-led post-hardcore group, the trek will find its supporting bands in a hand-picked trio of classic emo acts — Cursive, former Sunny Day Real Estate singer Jeremy Enigk and The Appleseed Cast. Thursday, of course, are the chic screamo popularizers who first blew up the scene with 2001’s Full Collapse. The forlorn Cursive made a name for themselves in the same era on Midwestern emo label Saddle Creek Records. The silky-voiced Enigk has performed solo since last parting wa…
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

PROTEST THE HERO Announces New Live Band Lineup

Protest The Hero has announced a quintet of Canadian dates for 2022, which will be their first live dates in three years. The band has also revealed that guitarist Luke Hoskin will no longer tour with the band, but will still remain a member in the studio. In his place will be guitarist Ben Davis (The Kindred), and also joining Protest The Hero live will be Henry Selva (The Human Abstract) on bass.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Protest The Hero Reveal Lineup Change Ahead Of First Shows in 3 Years

Protest The Hero have announced that guitarist Luke Hoskin has decided to retire from touring, but he will still remain involved with the band. The news comes as the band announces their first series of shows in over three years. They shared the following via Facebook, "We are excited to announce our first shows in over three years. Along with these shows come a few changes to PTH. Read below for a full update. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM EST.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Tortuga Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The destination weekend hosts fans from across the world who travel to the southeastern shoreline to enjoy a collection of celebrated artists on three different stages as the Sunset Stage presented by Verizon will include Ballyhoo!, BRELAND, DJ Rock, Larry Fleet, Jelly Roll, Kendell Marvel, Scotty McCreery, Sister Hazel, Sublime With Rome, Chase Rice, Caitlyn Smith, The Cadillac Three, The Elovaters along with the War and Treaty. Additionally, the most buzzed-about newcomers in the country genre share their voice on the Next From Nashville stage which will feature Priscilla Block, Dillon Carmichael, Shy Carter, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ernest, Laine Hardy, Noah Hicks, Kat & Alex, King Calaway, Drew Parker, Seaforth, Brittney Spencer, Lily Rose and Tiera.
VERIZON
njarts.net

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com. There is also a presale for Citi credit card owners tha…
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Monkees Close Out Farewell Tour In Los Angeles

The Monkees said farewell at their final show on Sunday (November 14th) at the Greek theater in Los Angeles. The group, made up of Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith, were backed by a band and opened their set with their 1969 single “Good Clean Fun.” They also performed “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Mary, Mary” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
edmidentity.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announces Lineup for Sundream Tulum

RÜFÜS DU SOL is heading to the sandy shores of Mexico in March 2022 with Bob Moses, Monolink, and more for the debut of Sundream Tulum. Few artists in the scene have continued to capture the hearts and minds of music lovers quite like RÜFÜS DU SOL has lately. Whether you’ve had emotions stirred up while hearing “Innerbloom” or danced away to the sounds of SOLACE and Surrender, it’s been seemingly impossible to not fall in love with the Aussie trio. Further, they’ve captivated audiences during their recent tours and festival appearances, while also cultivating fresh sounds on their Rose Avenue Records imprint as well.
MUSIC
southernillinoisnow.com

Morgan Wallen announces 2022 tour

Morgan Wallen has booked a massive tour for 2022. Launching in February — one year after a video of him using a racist slur surfaced online — the singer will embark on The Dangerous Tour, performing in arenas in nearly 50 cities, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Turnstile announces 2022 tour

Turnstile has announced a headlining tour for 2022. The outing, dubbed the Turnstile Love Connection tour, is set to kick off February 23 in San Francisco, and will wrap up May 26 in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Excision Announces Lineup for Thunderdome in Tacoma

Excision will return to the Tacoma Dome in February for his Thunderdome show alongside a stacked lineup of top-tier bass artists. Headbangers in the Pacific Northwest, get ready! There’s a thunderstorm rolling in as Excision has unveiled the lineup for the third edition of his Thunderdome show. A roster of fantastic bass acts including the man himself will be hitting the decks at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA for two nights of sheer head-splitting bass February 4-5.
TACOMA, WA
edmidentity.com

Creamfields South Announces Initial Lineup for 2022 Debut

David Guetta, deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Amelie Lens, CamelPhat, and more are set to play during the debut edition of Creamfields South. As Creamfields looks towards 2022 to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the festival organizers aren’t just gearing up for the annual weekend of festivities in the final days of summer – they’re also bringing some heat to the June Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend as well. Announced earlier this year, Creamfields South will see the UK’s biggest dance music festival head to Hylands Park in Chelmsford on June 2-4 for a weekend filled with stunning artists.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Stream New Album 'Turning To Crime'

(hennemusic) Hard rock legends Deep Purple are streaming their brand new covers collection, "Turning To Crime", in sync with its official release on November 26th. Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, the project features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more. The...
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC

