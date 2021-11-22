ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blacklite District Delivers 'Gotta Get Out of Here' Video

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlacklite District, a.k.a. Kyle Pfeiffer, has released a music video for his latest song, "Gotta Get Out of Here," which is the lead single to his forthcoming album,...

www.antimusic.com

antiMUSIC

Cavalcade Share New Song 'Dreaming About'

Cavalcade have released a brand new single called "Dreaming About". The track is the follow up to the band's previous single "Feels Like Home" (Golden Robot Records). Lead singer Connor Duggan had this to say about the new track, "'Dreaming About' was born out of a recognition of just how much two people can learn in a relationship.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast

So Cal rockers Lit have launched a brand new four part documentary style podcast about their classic hit song "My Own Worst Enemy", with episodes I and II now available to stream and new episodes coming weekly until December 7th. Here are the episode recaps:. Episode 1: A Band From...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Share 'Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu' Video

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have issued an animated video for their cover of the 1957 classic, "Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Turning To Crime." Originally a minor hit for Huey "Piano" Smith, the song went on to become a US Top...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Years Down's Famous

Denver-based pop-punk rockers Years Down just released a new single called "Famous" and to celebrate we asked Griffin and Ben to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Griffin: In order to have the answer to this question make any sense you need a little pretext, that being, Years Down is a very collaborative effort creatively, Ben and myself frequently work on lyrics as a team, often pulling from both of our pasts and previously written material that just didn't have a home yet. In this particular instance, Ben already had a decent majority of the song composed before our meeting and me joining the band, he had these phenomenal riffs and chord progressions tethered to some pretty scathing lyrics, the bones were all there and ready to be assembled it just needed some finishing touches. So I made some edits and reworded portions of the chorus, chopped up the melody he had in a few places to fit my style and ability a little better, and took over writing the lyrics and melody for the last half of the song. Interestingly enough, Years Down is actually my first band and "famous" was also the first song we wrote together, to say I was self-conscious when coming up with what I added would be an understatement. Although if we are being honest the words came somewhat easy after a little effort and the whole process proved to be genuinely cathartic. When it came time to finally record the song the process was certainly challenging but also pretty fun too. Taylor Hahn (our go-to guy) is a superstar producer, he's been around the local scene for a good while and has worked with just about everybody in our genre in town. The guy has got these crazy positive vibes, he just exudes this coach energy, like, he's going to push you to give it everything you have, really expect the world from you, but its all in service to making the song as good as it can possibly be and because of who/how he is you want to lay it all on the table for him.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Movements Stream 'Fever Dream' From Live At Studio 4

Movements are sharing their performance of the song "Fever Dream", which comes from their forthcoming "Live At Studio 4" album that is set to be released digitally on December 17th. A vinyl edition will follow on February 25, 2022. The album was recorded at the iconic Studio 4 in Conshohocken,...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Stream New Album 'Turning To Crime'

(hennemusic) Hard rock legends Deep Purple are streaming their brand new covers collection, "Turning To Crime", in sync with its official release on November 26th. Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, the project features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan and more. The...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Reunites With Brothers & Father, Fans Think They Look Like They're About That Action

Lil Nas X has a lot to be thankful for this year, finishing another extremely successful year in his music career with more #1s, more GRAMMY nominations, and millions upon millions of streams. On Thanksgiving, the Georgia-born rapper reunited with his brothers and his father for the holiday and they snapped a picture for social media, which Nas' fans are loving.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Blake Moynes Admits To Bad Habit Amid Breakup

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes seems to find something that brings him happiness. Keep reading to find out about this and more. In The Wake Of A Messy Break Up, Blake Admits To A Bad Habit. Blake Moynes has been the topic of headlines for a few weeks since he...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
antiMUSIC

Exodus Prescribing Horror With New Lyric Video

Exodus have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Prescribing Horror" to celebrate the release of their eleventh studio album, "Persona Non Grata". Gary Holt had this to say, "As we have finally come to the day of Persona Non Grata's release, something we've been eagerly awaiting for what seems like an eternity.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Mark Elliot's Drunk For Nothin'

Award winning Nashville-based singer, songwriter Mark Elliot recently released his latest single, "Drunk For Nothin'" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. One of the challenges of commercial songwriting is telling a universal story, one that people have heard or experienced...
MUSIC

