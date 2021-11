(Undated) -- Minnesotans can walk or bike off some of those Thanksgiving calories today for free in a state park. The Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas for Black Friday. The move is intended to get Minnesotans outdoors and enjoy the benefits of nature. D-N-R Commissioner Sarah Strommen said there's no better time to do this than with family and friends following Thanksgiving celebrations. Most state park offices and visitor centers won't be fully staffed over the holiday weekend.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO