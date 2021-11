Expansion Reflects authid.AI’s Commitment to Customer Experience Upon New Phase of Growth. authID.ai, the leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, announced new hires and appointments as the company enters a new phase of growth across industries and geographies. The new appointments reflect an ongoing expansion of the company’s global team in line with its core value creation strategies. In doing so, the Company has substantially diversified its management team and broader workforce, nearly half of whom are people of color and/or women.

