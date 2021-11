My favorite DJ on the planet, DJ Z-Trip, is playing at the World Cup on Saturday at 11 a.m. and then later on that night at the Wobbly Barn. Needless to say it was an awesome phone chat. I first heard him when his “Uneasy Listening Volume 1” CD never left my player in 2001. I got to see him live in 2003 at Bonnaroo in Tennessee. I had the pleasure of sitting 10 feet from him as he played to 80,000 people before James Brown. I really enjoyed his set. It’s going to be awesome to see him twice on Saturday. I can’t emphasize enough, this is a show not to be missed.

