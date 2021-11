Personalized emoji, keyboard themes, new Your Phone app, and more. It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel to get their hands-on. Today's build is 22504, and includes a handful of notable new changes and enhancements, including new themes for the touch keyboard now available in the emoji panel, personalized emoji's in the emoji panel, a new Media Player app, and an updated Your Phone app.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO