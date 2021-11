VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The North Caddo Titan football team has a chance to make history on Friday. The school has never played a Quarterfinal playoff game. They’ve only won three postseason games in program history. On Friday, the fifth-seeded team in Class 2A has a chance to change that, making the over three-hour trip to DeQuincy High School to take on the Tigers. A trip of that length is a long way to ride on a school bus and charter busses are not an easy expense for a school of North Caddo’s size to take on.

VIVIAN, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO