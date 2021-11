HOUSTON – Rice would lead from start to finish as TSU women's basketball dropped a 59-47 road decision Wednesday night at Tudor Fieldhouse. Despite playing with only nine players, TSU put forth its best effort to open the contest as Rice led 5-0 until Jada Perry scored a layup for a 5-2 margin. Niya Mitchell would cut the score to 5-4 after catching an Ashley Austin assist but the Owls would counter with a 7-0 run over the next 3:13 to move ahead 12-4 as they were aided by three TSU turnovers during the run. Another layup from Mitchell would end the run as TSU settled down on both ends of the floor and cut its deficit to 15-9 at the end of the quarter.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO