LUNENBURG (CBS) — There’s a sign out front that says “Closed Until Further Notice” at Getcha Sneakers, after thieves broke into the Lunenberg store after 4:00 a.m. Monday, and took tens of thousand dollars worth of collectible sneakers and high-end clothing. “It was crazy. There were shoes all over the floor, a lot of glass in the front,” said Michael Cortes. He owns the store, which operates like a pawn shop, with a team of people buying, selling, and trading sneakers. On Monday morning, he found the store ransacked, with boxes and shoes tossed throughout the store. Getcha Sneakers was broken into and...

LUNENBURG, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO