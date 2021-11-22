ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roger Stone and Alex Jones subpoenaed by House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack on Capitol by pro-Trump mob

By Tom Hamburger and Jacqueline Alemany
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas Monday to more people involved with the Stop the Steal rally, including conspiracy theorist and right-wing media figure Alex Jones and longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone. The committee has asked Stone and...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
The Independent

Steve Bannon wants contempt case documents to be publicly released

Donald Trump’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants documents from his contempt-of-Congress case to be made public, as his lawyers filed a motion to oppose a protective order that prohibits both sides of the case from publicly releasing such evidence.Mr Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI three days after a District of Columbia grand jury indicted him on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before a select House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.Assistant US Attorney...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Trump’s allies think they can defy the Capitol attack panel. History suggests otherwise

Donald Trump’s extraordinary claim of executive privilege as a former president to prevent any of his aides and agents from testifying before the House select committee to investigate the 6 January attack on the US Capitol rests on the premise that the privilege resides with a president even after he leaves office. Trump is asserting that the position of former president is a recognized constitutional office with permanent rights and privileges. President Joe Biden, the incumbent president who rightfully holds executive privilege, has waived that privilege from covering the relevant documents and potential witnesses Trump wishes to keep secret and silent.
POTUS
The Herald News

Opinion: Jim Jordan thinks he's attacking Biden, but he's really attacking our democracy

The Herald News on Monday, Nov. 22, ran an opinion piece by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio which was pure propaganda. The title of the essay, “Parents spoke up for their kids. Then the Feds stepped in,” told us immediately what the tone would be: conflict between parents and the Federal government. As though the government were some alien power at odds with parents. As though parents in a democratic society were not part of the government. Instead of referring to “the government,” we might better say “we the people.” It is our government, established in accordance with our Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
Daily Montanan

Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed

A Yellowstone County District judge has rebuffed Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Montana Democratic Party challenging the Legislature’s changes to voting laws this session. Attorneys for Jacobsen argued that the Democrats’ suit should be dismissed for a multitude of reasons, including the newly passed laws didn’t disenfranchise […] The post Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Pro Trump#The Justice Department#Fbi#Infowars
fox40jackson.com

Biden South Africa travel ban announced hours after Fauci said White House didn't know enough to implement ban

President Biden has imposed another coronavirus-related travel ban just hours after one of his top advisers cautioned that the U.S. didn’t have enough information to do so. On Friday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN that the new of COVID-19 spreading through Africa, now named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Omnicron, was raising a “red flag that this might be an issue we don’t know.” He also emphasized the need to conduct testing.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
fox29.com

Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu. The Biden's Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, "Grandma Jacobs' Savory Stuffing," classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Jim Acosta Rips Lauren Boebert’s ‘Half-Hearted Apology’ for Ilhan Omar Comments: ‘You Apologize to the Person You Offended’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued a rare, if not unexpected apology on Friday for remarks she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). A video surfaced on Thursday showing Boebert describing how she allegedly once shared an elevator with Omar, who is a Muslin, at the Capitol. In her telling, a police officer appeared concerned about Omar’s mere presence. Boebert supposedly told the officer, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy