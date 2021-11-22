'Post Reports' podcast: Fauci's advice for America

Senior US government scientist Anthony Fauci said Friday Washington wanted more data on a worrisome new Covid-19 variant first detected in southern Africa before joining other countries in banning flights from the region. Fauci told CNN that while "there's always the possibility" of blocking flights, "you want to make sure there's a basis for doing that. And that's what we're doing right now." He said there was "no indication" yet that the newly identified strain of Covid-19 had reached the United States. The emergence of the new variant, first recorded in South Africa, has sent nations rushing to evaluate the threat.

