Think touring the world is glamorous? Think again. Watch musicians like Corey Taylor, Tom Araya and more warn fans about the realities of touring. “You wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh god, I’ve gotta take a shit at the Dunkin’ Donuts,’” Corey Taylor reminisced about Slipknot’s early days of touring. “We were literally living off of about $20 a week. We each had $20 a week, so we learned to love dollar sandwiches at the 7-11. I have never eaten that many fuckin’ Slim Jims in my life at four in the morning like a piece of shit.”

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO