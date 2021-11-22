ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

Town of Kittery Draft Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan Report - Now Available!

kitteryme.gov
 5 days ago

The Town of Kittery Draft Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan Report is now available. To view or download the report, please...

www.kitteryme.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bendsource.com

Projects Prioritized

After nearly a year of work, the City of Bend's Transportation Bond Oversight committee will share its priorities for the next five years with the Bend City Council Dec. 1. Voters approved the $190 million bond in 2020 to improve traffic flow, east-west connections and improve neighborhood safety. City staffers...
BEND, OR
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Planning for the future of Town facilities

The goal of the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) is to address both the immediate and long-term facility needs for the Town of Estes Park. This plan will serve as a “road map” for the future development and operation of all Town facilities. Learn more and provide feedback at a virtual...
ESTES PARK, CO
WHSV

Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 Draft Master Plan presented to community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - What do people who live in the Friendly City want downtown to be like in 2040? After months of community engagement, people in the Friendly City finally got to hear ideas on how to help downtown Harrisonburg grow and flourish economically with the Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 Draft Master Plan.
HARRISONBURG, VA
kswo.com

City of Lawton closing in on finalizing Master Parks Plan draft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The City of Lawton has spent this entire year hiring consultants and listening to public feedback, in order to draft their 10-year Master Parks Plan. Parks and Rec Director Christine James said consultants made it clear that the city does not have the employees or budget to successfully operate all 74 parks.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kittery, ME
Government
Kittery, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Government
City
Kittery, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
montgomeryplanning.org

Montgomery Planning briefs Planning Board on Bicycle Master Plan implementation progress at November 18 meeting

The Bicycle Master Plan Biennial Monitoring Report evaluates progress made in advancing the goals and objectives of the plan in 2019 and 2020. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), briefed the Montgomery County Planning Board on the 2019-2020 Bicycle Master Plan Biennial Monitoring Report at its November 18 meeting. The report is released every two years and evaluates progress in advancing the goals and objectives of the Bicycle Master Plan, as well as implementing recommendations for bikeways, bicycle parking, and bicycle-supportive programs and policies. It also includes recommendations for furthering implementation of the plan in the coming years. The Bicycle Master Plan was approved by the Montgomery County Council and adopted by M-NCPPC in 2018.
WHEATON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Public Invited to Participate in a Virtual Informational Meeting on the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 18, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, invites anyone interested in the future of the Dunkirk Town Center to participate in a virtual informational meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Interested persons can attend the workshop virtually by registering […] The post Public Invited to Participate in a Virtual Informational Meeting on the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
las-cruces.org

Branigan Park Master Plan Public Meeting Scheduled

Community members have an opportunity to provide input on the master plan for Branigan Park during a public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department starting at:. 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Las Cruces City Hall. Lerdo Room (2007-B) 700 N. Main St. The public can discuss...
LAS CRUCES, NM
kitteryme.gov

Town of Kittery Winter Parking Ban in Effect - November 1 through April 15

November is here, and snow is inevitably around the corner; which means the Town of Kittery winter parking ban is currently in effect. Per Kittery Town Code Chapter 10.3.1.6, from November 1 through April 15, no vehicles shall be parked on any Town way between the hours of midnight - 6:00 AM, regardless of the weather conditions. Violations of the parking ban could result in a fine and the vehicle being towed at the owner's expense.
KITTERY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike
moabcity.org

Community asked to weigh in on Unified Transportation Master Plan

Grand County and the City of Moab are developing a Unified Transportation Master Plan (UTMP). The plan will identify actionable steps and projects to achieve the local community’s goals for a safe, reliable, connected, and efficient multimodal transportation system. The UTMP will focus on improving mobility and connectivity for people,...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
taylor.tx.us

Drainage Master Plan Presentation

Taylor residents are encouraged to attend the presentation of the draft Drainage Master Plan, presented by Taylor City Engineers on Tuesday, November 16 at the Taylor Public Library. The engineers will review the draft plan and invite public comment. All Taylor residents are welcome.
TAYLOR, TX
KCRG.com

Dubuque Regional Airport starts work on its now city council-backed master plan

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council has unanimously approved the Dubuque Regional Airport’s master plan, which details what future projects the airport will be working on to meet demand. Those projects are expected to cost more than $150 million dollars. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), however, would pay...
DUBUQUE, IA
ccsoh.us

Registration Now Open for Phase 6 of the Facilities Master Plan

November 19, 2021 -- Register for the session of your choosing in the registration survey on our FMP webpage. The meeting dates are as follows:. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 6 | Columbus Alternative HS. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 4 |...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Delaware Gazette

Mobility plan now available

A plan to help transport Delaware County residents with disabilities, lower incomes, and senior citizens is now available for public review and comment. There will be virtual public meetings for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s (MORPC) 2022-2025 Regional Mobility Plan at 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and noon-1 p.m. on Dec. 9. There will be an online presentation with questions and comments permitted.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
royalexaminer.com

Town Planning Commission wrestles with Holloway Subdivision Approval/Denial fallout after Town Manager releases report

Wednesday’s regular Front Royal Planning Commission was supposed to include a discussion of a completed report requested by the Planning Commission at its September 15 meeting, prior to its public release. Instead, the commissioners puzzled over several dated versions of the report crafted by Town Attorney Douglas W. Napier. The request was for the “Planning Director, or designee, to investigate and determine the facts surrounding the circumvention of the subdivision ordinance regarding Minor Subdivision application FRSUB2852-2021”, submitted by Mayor Holloway’s construction company. Earlier Royal Examiner reporting has revealed that the town attorney was asked to complete the report rather than the planning director, who works for the Town Manager.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
davidson.nc.us

Fall Town Message Newsletter Now Available

Davidson residents should have received a printed copy of the Fall Town Message newsletter recently. A color version of the Fall Town Message newsletter is available as a PDF online here. As a reminder, the Town of Davidson is now providing a version of the newsletter in Spanish which is...
DAVIDSON, NC
WPFO

Portland selects company to launch its bike share next year

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) — Portland has found a company to launch its anticipated bike share program in the summer of 2022, but is still looking for a sponsor to pay for it, the city said Wednesday. In August, the city selected Tandem Mobility, a national bike share company, to plan...
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Spending Board Approves Placing Speed Cameras Along Jones Falls Expressway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention all drivers: get ready to slow down! Baltimore City is adding two new Speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway starting at the county-city line. “Excessive speed was the number one contributing factor for the high injury and severe crashes,” said Adrea Turner. Baltimore’s spending board approved the plan Wednesday. “Get 83 safer as fast as humanly possible,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. There will be six cameras along the corridor  — two active — the others alerting drivers of their speed. “We really want people to know they’re speeding,” said Steve Sharkey, Director, Baltimore Department of Transportation. “You always see people get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sonoma Index Tribune

Highway 101 pedestrian, bicycle crossing progressing in 2021

A Highway 101 pedestrian and bicycle crossing, which has been pursued for decades, is closer to reality now that construction is funded and its design is essentially finalized, Santa Rosa officials and bicycle advocates say. Over the past several months, city officials announced they acquired enough funding to build the...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy