Town of Kittery Draft Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan Report - Now Available!

The Bicycle Master Plan Biennial Monitoring Report evaluates progress made in advancing the goals and objectives of the plan in 2019 and 2020. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), briefed the Montgomery County Planning Board on the 2019-2020 Bicycle Master Plan Biennial Monitoring Report at its November 18 meeting. The report is released every two years and evaluates progress in advancing the goals and objectives of the Bicycle Master Plan, as well as implementing recommendations for bikeways, bicycle parking, and bicycle-supportive programs and policies. It also includes recommendations for furthering implementation of the plan in the coming years. The Bicycle Master Plan was approved by the Montgomery County Council and adopted by M-NCPPC in 2018.

WHEATON, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO