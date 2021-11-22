ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Your letters: Reader puzzled over redistricting decisions in Wis.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYJwz_0d4JAKv400

Map madness.

It’s disappointing – probably worse – to see the Wisconsin redistricting issue soon to be headed to the state Supreme Court for settlement.

This, after the Fair Maps movement organized and planted yard signs all over the state, and after a majority of Wisconsin counties voted to support an equitable mapping outcome.

This, after the independent, citizen-run mapping board in Iowa has been suggested as a good example so many times.

No, in the end Wisconsin voters will be manipulated by legislators or judges who will determine who votes for whom. Would you let your painting contractor pick out the colors for your living room? Of course not.

But we are about to let politicians pick their voters for the next 10 years.

Jim Force of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month. The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury as well as misdemeanor obstruction. He also has been cited for first-offense drunken driving.
ILLINOIS STATE
WausauPilot

Group urges Madison officials to keep homeless camp open

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A community group is urging officials in Madison to back off on plans to shut down a homeless encampment in a city park. City officials have posted notices that camping won’t be allowed in Reindahl Park on Madison’s east side after Dec. 6 and all tents, structures and belongings must be removed from the park by Dec. 9. The encampment has seen more than 70 people at times and has been declared unsanitary, unhealthy and unsafe after a number of attacks and overdoses, a stabbing nd a shooting.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Nov. 26, 2021

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Reader thankful for passage of national infrastructure bill

A note of gratitude to President Joe Biden for getting the massive infrastructure bill across the finish line. The three administrations prior didn’t deliver, but, finally, we have a president who truly cares about all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation. Wisconsin will see significant monies coming in to fix our roads, bridges, lead pipes and, most importantly, for Langlade County, broadband.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point researches solutions for disposal of CWD-infected deer

One of the challenges in dealing with chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain infection in deer, elk, moose, reindeer and caribou, is the disposal of infected animals. A team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, UW Madison, Michigan State University and the Wisconsin and Michigan Departments of Natural Resources is working to find a less expensive and more sustainable solution through composting.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Fair Maps#Wausau Editor#Wausau Pilot Review
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 24, 2021

David Anklam passed away with family by his side on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. He was born on August 28, 1934, to Hugo and Ruth (Juedes) Anklam. He attended Wausau East High School and immediately after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While serving he spent four years in Germany.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin deer hunt numbers down so far in 2021

The WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network this week reports that the state’s deer harvest is down so far in 2021 compared to 2020. On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, Eric Lobner, DNR’s Wildlife Management Program director, in a virtual news conference said the opening weekend gun deer harvest this year is down about 14 percent compared to last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 23

Janice and Riana Reeves announce the birth of their daughter Layla Sofia, born at 7:01 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021. Layla weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Zachary and Brittany Dvorak announce the birth of their son Jett Wilfred, born at 9:36 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021. Jett weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WausauPilot

Police: Parade-crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that...
WAUKESHA, WI
WausauPilot

2022 State Park And Forest admission stickers and trail passes available for purchase on Nov. 26

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the 2022 state park and forest admission passes will go on sale Nov. 26. Get ahead of the fun and give those looking to find an adventure access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails, dozens of beaches and a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin. The protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building...
PORTLAND, OR
WausauPilot

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One...
WAUKESHA, WI
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank to match donations to Wausau’s warming center

Prevail Bank is encouraging the Wausau community to donate to the Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center in an effort to raise awareness of homelessness in Marathon County. The warming center provides a warm, safe environment for up to 25 adults, in addition to a nightly hot meal and carry-out...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Quarantine and tracing rules are all over the map for students

At this point in the pandemic, most parents are familiar with “covid notification” letters. But the letters’ instruction on whether your kid must quarantine or not varies wildly from school to school. In Minneapolis, students exposed to covid-19 at school are supposed to quarantine for 10 days. In the suburban...
EDUCATION
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy