Your letters: Reader puzzled over redistricting decisions in Wis.

Map madness.

It’s disappointing – probably worse – to see the Wisconsin redistricting issue soon to be headed to the state Supreme Court for settlement.

This, after the Fair Maps movement organized and planted yard signs all over the state, and after a majority of Wisconsin counties voted to support an equitable mapping outcome.

This, after the independent, citizen-run mapping board in Iowa has been suggested as a good example so many times.

No, in the end Wisconsin voters will be manipulated by legislators or judges who will determine who votes for whom. Would you let your painting contractor pick out the colors for your living room? Of course not.

But we are about to let politicians pick their voters for the next 10 years.

Jim Force of Wausau

