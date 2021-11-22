ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

DeSantis & Crist push to pause gas tax, but common ground ends there

By Dave Elias
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’ve been to the gas station recently you know it’s costing you a lot more to fill up.

Democrat Charlie Crist called on Governor Ron DeSantis last week to get rid of the gas tax. Today, the governor announced he wants to do just that but despite that announcement don’t look for prices to drop anytime soon.

Average gas prices in SWFL are around $3.35 a gallon. If the governor’s proposal to eliminate the gas tax would take effect today that would drop those prices down to about $3.09 saving drivers hundreds of dollars.

Brandy Washington lives in Fort Myers and commutes daily to Cape Coral for work. She, like many, is spending more of her hard-earned money at the pump. She said she spends about $100 a week.

Even fuel-efficient drivers have seen an increase in the last year.

Rob Brown just drove in from Canada and prices there are even higher. He is typically used to paying $90 to fill up his jeep there. Here in the US, it cost him just over $46.

Governor DeSantis called situations like that a huge problem, and he’s urging lawmakers to get rid of the state’s tax for a period of time.

“The average family over a five to six month period could save $200,” DeSantis said.

But that won’t happen for months yet.

“The people in Florida certainly do deserve a break at the pump,” said Crist.

Congressman Crist, who’s running for governor, called the governor’s offer too late.

He said the governor should have addressed the matter during his special session lawmakers had last week in Tallahassee to address laws focusing on COVID instead.

“Now he would have to call another session to get it done,” Crist said. “So his heart is really not in it. Or he would have done it last week.”

If the gas tax elimination were to take place it wouldn’t happen until after January when lawmakers convene and it would have to be approved by the house and senate.

