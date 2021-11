Here's a look at local business changes in the region. Molinari's at 322 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem would have celebrated its 10th anniversary Friday, but the restaurant was closed because of a staff shortage. The Italian restaurant said on Facebook that one key staff member is out. Short-staffing in general has been a problem for the restaurant industry. Molinari's hopes to reopen. Customers should check the restaurant's social media posts for information.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO