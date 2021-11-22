ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones dead at 64

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died. He was 64.

Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club’s career saves list with 129. The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization’s all-time greats.”

The team said Jones died in Arizona. A cause was not immediately known.

One of Jones’ former Indians teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”

Known as “Jonesy,” Jones pitched in the majors for 16 seasons with Cleveland, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee and Oakland. He had two stints with the Indians, first from 1986-91 and again in 1998.

The right-hander had a career-high 43 saves in 1990 for Cleveland, where he made the All-Star team three times. In 2001, he was selected as one of the team’s top 100 players.

Jones went 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA in 846 big league games. He retired following the 2000 season with the Athletics.

Born in Covina, California, Jones was drafted by the Brewers in 1978.

