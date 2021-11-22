ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Compounders Directory 2021

This MS Excel file contains the companies from Plastics News'...

plasticsnews.com

Sirmax adds compounding capacity in US, Europe

Italian materials firm Sirmax SpA is adding machinery in Indiana, Italy and Poland. Cittadella-based Sirmax recently purchased six new extrusion lines, officials said in a news release. The firm invested 10 million euros ($11.2 million) in the new lines, which will increase its global compounding capacity by almost 60 million pounds per year. That equates a 10 percent increase in Europe and a 15 percent increase in the U.S.
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Portal Launches Supplier Directory

Food Portal has launched the Food Portal Supplier Directory for the benefit of the global food industry. The Food Portal Supplier Directory is a free service that offers all food manufacturers the ability to upload assurance evidence to their company profile, which they can share with their customers by providing them with their organization ID.
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

Disinformation has been used in warfare and military strategy over time. But it is undeniably being intensified by the use of smart technologies and social media. This is because these communication technologies provide a relatively low-cost, low-barrier way to disseminate information basically anywhere. The million-dollar question then is: Can this technologically produced problem of scale and reach also be solved using technology? Indeed, the continuous development of new technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), may provide part of the solution. Technology companies and social media enterprises are working on the automatic detection of fake news through natural language processing, machine...
TIME

Moderna Says New Vaccine for Omicron Variant May Be Ready in Early 2022

Bloomberg — Moderna Inc. Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said he suspects the new omicron coronavirus variant may elude current vaccines, and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in the new year.“We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks,” Burton said Sunday on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.”
The Independent

Omicron: Japan closes borders to all foreign visitors in response to new Covid variant

Japan will close its borders to all foreigners, including business travellers and foreign students, from Tuesday in response to the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, prime minister Fumio Kishida has said.The announcement sees Japan become the second country after Israel to close its borders amid fears that Omicron may be more transmissible than previous variants of the coronavirus.“We are taking measures with a strong sense of urgency,” Mr Kishida said, adding that his government was tightening border controls due to the “rapid spread” of Omicron around the world.Mr Kishida said Japan will go ahead with providing booster jabs...
Reuters

Omicron poses "very high" global risk, countries must prepare - WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a “very high” global risk where COVID-19 surges could have “severe consequences” in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday. The U.N. agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate...
WSOC Charlotte

Coronavirus: Japan bars new foreign visitors amid omicron variant concerns

TOKYO — Another country is barring new international visitors amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant, omicron. According to The Associated Press, Japan said Monday that it is suspending entry of foreign visitors beginning Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the move “an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario,” the AP reported.
