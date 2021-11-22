ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE UNKIND ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL NOVEMBER 30

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis November, they awaken evil. Six friends vacationing at a historic mansion release an...

www.horrorsociety.com

Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Chupa (Tempe Digital)

Starring – Peter Ferry, Mary Mahoney, and Jim Lee Jones. Watching a previously never released S.O.V. horror flick is something a lot of horror fans look forward to. There is a few companies out there that track down and preserve S.O.V. horror and I respect each and every one of them. A few weeks ago Tempe Digital announced that they would be releasing the 2000 unreleased S.O.V. horror flick Chupa on blu. I had never heard of this one but I’m a huge fan of Bookwalter and Tempe so as soon as the orders went live for Chupa I quickly rushed to makeflix.com and grabbed a copy.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Eureka Entertainment to release SKINNY TIGER AND FATTY DRAGON

Eureka Entertainment to release SKINNY TIGER AND FATTY DRAGON; the buddy-cop action comedy starring Sammo Hung, Karl Maka and Lau Kar-wing, who also directs; on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK from a brand new 2K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range. Available from 21 February 2022 in a Limited-edition 2-Disc set (3000 copies only) featuring I AM THE WHITE TIGER; a documentary on the career of stuntman, martial artist, and action director Mark Houghton; making its worldwide debut on Blu-ray.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE UNKIND, PHANTOM FUN-WORLD, YOU WON’T BE ALONE

---------- PHANTOM FUN-WORLD: "Jonestown Films has some exciting news about its next horror movie! From director Tory Jones (The Wicked One, Angel) and Executive Producer, Chris Gierowski (The Wicked One, They See You, HEAD) comes the next greatest amusement park horror movie, Phantom Fun-World!. After meeting its initial Indiegogo crowdfunding...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Asylum’s DEVIL’S TRIANGLE – Trailer + Theatrical (26th)/Digital (30th) Release Details

When a group of marine biologists crash land in the Bermuda Triangle, they realize they have stumbled into the lost city of Atlantis. But they quickly discover the city isn’t friendly, and its humanoid inhabitants are planning worldwide domination using the piles of weapons and technology that have fallen through the Triangle over the centuries.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

An ancient witch is awoken in trailer for horror The Unkind

Wild Eye Releasing has shared a poster and trailer for director Luca Gabriele Rossetti’s upcoming horror The Unkind which follows a group of friends whose weekend away at a historic mansion take a sinister turn when they awaken an ancient witch with a thirst for blood; check them out here ahead of the film’s release next week…
MOVIES
Variety

India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of India’s top actors, has boarded the cast of feature film “Arrangements of Love.” The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital.” The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,” the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of 2014 Korean film “Miss Granny,” was a commercial success. “Oh! Baby” starred Samantha, who is known by just her first name. The actor won much acclaim for her antagonist’s role in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series “Family Man,” which began streaming...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Deskpop Entertainment acquires Jamie Bernadette horror ASH AND BONE

After a strong festival run with wins and nominations from around the world, director Harley Wallen’s “Ash and Bone” has been picked up for distribution by upcoming horror label Deskpop Entertainment for a future theatrical and home entertainment now. The deal was negotiated by Cyfuno Ventures, sales agent for the...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

PHANTOM FUN-WORLD CAST AND STRETCH GOALS (Crowd Funding)

About its next horror movie! From director Tory Jones (The Wicked One, Angel) and. Executive Producer, Chris Gierowski (The Wicked One, They See You, HEAD) comes. the next greatest amusement park horror movie, Phantom Fun-World!. After meeting its initial Indiegogo crowdfunding goal of $15k in a matter of days,. Phantom...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Creepshow Holiday Special (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. A few days ago I was sent the second season of the Shudder original series Creepshow produced by Greg Nicotero and occasionally directed by him. The season wasn’t as solid as the first season but it was still great fun. The special features on that release included two specials. The first was an animated special featuring two segments that was released around Halloween last year.
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix: Every new TV show and movie coming in December 2021

December is absolute barnburner of a month for Netflix, it's tough to even know where to start. So let's start with The Witcher. Season 2 of the incredibly popular show, based on the incredibly popular video game series, hits Netflix on December 17. Jane Campion's latest movie The Power of the Dog hits much sooner, on December 1, and has been highly rated on the festival circuit. We could be looking at something special here.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘A Castle For Christmas’ Review: Brooke Shields Finds Holiday Cheer in Netflix Escapist Fantasy

Despite its smattering of shortcomings, “A Castle For Christmas” is gently disarming, heartening, holiday-themed escapism that’s as satisfying as a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s night. Director Mary Lambert’s romcom is centered on a divorcée who, after a public meltdown, buys a castle in Scotland, meets a dreamy duke and regains her creative vitality. Trading cloying for cute, treacly for tolerable, and caustic for comforting, its sincere, aspirational sentiments about it never being too late to write your own second chapter feel genuinely meaningful, making up for its struggles to pay off unrequited setups. Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields)...
TV & VIDEOS
pophorror.com

New Clip For ‘MOTHERLY’ (2021) Drops Ahead Of Digital and On Demand Release

MOTHERLY (2021) Synopsis. A single mother is attacked by a vengeful couple who believe she’s responsible for their daughter’s murder. Craig David Wallace (Todd and the Book of Pure Evil) directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Ian Malone. It stars Lora Burke, Tessa Kozma, Kristen MacCulloch, Nick Smyth, and Colin Paradine.
MOVIES
gospelmusic.org

NEEDTOBREATHE’s New Documentary Available On Demand Tuesday, November 23

New York, NY – The documentary feature NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY, directed by Chris Phelps and produced in partnership with Elektra Records and Foundations Music, will be released by Greenwich Entertainment on demad (including iTunes/AppleTV and Amazon Prime Video), on Tuesday, November 23. NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY chronicles the unique...
ENTERTAINMENT
horrorsociety.com

SRS Cinema Announces AMITYVILLE THANKSGIVING Because Why Not

Amityville Thanksgiving starring Julie Anne Prescott (The Amityville Harvest), Natalie Peri (Camp Bloodlust), Mark C Fullhardt (Bloody Nun), and Paul Faggione (Empires of New York) with newcomer Tom Ciorciar is set to come out early 2022 from SRS Cinema. Synopsis: A struggling couple visit a marriage counselor for the holiday...
AMITYVILLE, NY
horrorsociety.com

EPIX RELEASES FIRST FULL-LENGTH TRAILER FOR HORROR SERIES ‘FROM’

EPIX® has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, premiering on February 20, 2022. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.
TV SERIES

