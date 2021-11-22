THE UNKIND ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL NOVEMBER 30

Starring – Peter Ferry, Mary Mahoney, and Jim Lee Jones. Watching a previously never released S.O.V. horror flick is something a lot of horror fans look forward to. There is a few companies out there that track down and preserve S.O.V. horror and I respect each and every one of them. A few weeks ago Tempe Digital announced that they would be releasing the 2000 unreleased S.O.V. horror flick Chupa on blu. I had never heard of this one but I’m a huge fan of Bookwalter and Tempe so as soon as the orders went live for Chupa I quickly rushed to makeflix.com and grabbed a copy.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO