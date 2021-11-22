ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Committee Targets Roger Stone and Alex Jones With Latest Subpoenas

By Ryan Bort
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas on Monday, requesting documents and testimony from former Trump adviser Roger Stone, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and three others believed to have “helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Steve Bannon wants contempt case documents to be publicly released

Donald Trump’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants documents from his contempt-of-Congress case to be made public, as his lawyers filed a motion to oppose a protective order that prohibits both sides of the case from publicly releasing such evidence.Mr Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI three days after a District of Columbia grand jury indicted him on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before a select House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.Assistant US Attorney...
U.S. POLITICS
The Herald News

Opinion: Jim Jordan thinks he's attacking Biden, but he's really attacking our democracy

The Herald News on Monday, Nov. 22, ran an opinion piece by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio which was pure propaganda. The title of the essay, “Parents spoke up for their kids. Then the Feds stepped in,” told us immediately what the tone would be: conflict between parents and the Federal government. As though the government were some alien power at odds with parents. As though parents in a democratic society were not part of the government. Instead of referring to “the government,” we might better say “we the people.” It is our government, established in accordance with our Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Jim Acosta Rips Lauren Boebert’s ‘Half-Hearted Apology’ for Ilhan Omar Comments: ‘You Apologize to the Person You Offended’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued a rare, if not unexpected apology on Friday for remarks she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). A video surfaced on Thursday showing Boebert describing how she allegedly once shared an elevator with Omar, who is a Muslin, at the Capitol. In her telling, a police officer appeared concerned about Omar’s mere presence. Boebert supposedly told the officer, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox29.com

Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu. The Biden's Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, "Grandma Jacobs' Savory Stuffing," classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
