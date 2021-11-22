ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ringo Starr’s New MasterClass Includes All-Star Jam Sesh With Joe Walsh, Steve Lukather

By Tim Chan
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic legend Ringo Starr is the latest celebrity instructor to join MasterClass, the streaming platform that taps leaders from sports, entertainment, politics and culture to curate and teach classes online. Starr’s new course will be about “Drumming and Creative Collaboration,” with 10 video lessons spanning almost two hours in...

www.registercitizen.com

94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
wvli927.com

Flashback: Ringo Starr Hits Number One With ‘Photograph’

It was 48 years ago this week (November 24th to November 30th 1973), that Ringo Starr's “Photograph” hit the Number One spot. The song was co-written with his former Beatles bandmate George Harrison, and was the first single from his new Ringo album. An early attempt to record the song took place during sessions for Harrison's Living In The Material World album, which Ringo drummed on in early 1973.
MUSIC
Cinema Blend

Why Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Weren’t Interviewed For Peter Jackson’s The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles are, quite simply, one of the biggest bands that has ever existed. Considering their popularity, it’s no surprise that an endless amount has been written about them and multiple documentaries and even dramatic films have been made about them. And while we unfortunately lost John Lennon far too early, the rest of the Beatles have been more than willing to talk about their time making music when they’ve been asked. But for the new Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson decided he did not want to ask. While he could have brought Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in for modern interviews, Jackson says that’s not the way he wanted to tell the story.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
News Channel 25

Previously unheard song featuring George Harrison, Ringo Starr found in loft

BIRMINGHAM, England — A lost and previously unheard song featuring Beatles members George Harrison and Ringo Starr was recently rediscovered. The BBC and CNN report that the song, titled “Radhe Shaam,” was written and produced by broadcaster Suresh Joshi in 1968, around the height of the English rock band’s fame.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Goodnight Vienna’: Ringo Starr And Famous Friends Strike Gold

’In all the appreciation of the immediate post-Beatles careers of John, Paul and George, it’s too easy to overlook the huge success that Ringo Starr enjoyed in the first few years after the group’s demise. The years between 1971 and 1975 brought him seven US Top 10 singles, two of them No.1s, and a platinum-selling US No.2 album. On November 15, 1974, he kept his run of success going with the release of Goodnight Vienna.
MUSIC
Den of Geek

That Time Ringo Starr Played Frank Zappa in 200 Motels

With Peter Jackson’s re-cut of The Beatles: Get Back coming at the end of November, we are reminded the Beatles were cinematic stars as well as musical artists. Beyond the group’s films, John Lennon played Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s How I Won the War, and Ringo Starr acted in quite a few films. His choices were far more in keeping with the underground and independent air of the time. Starr starred with Peter Sellars in the anti-capitalist satire The Magic Christian, as the villain in the Spaghetti Western Blindman, and the voyeuristic Mexican gardener Emmanuel in the sex farce Candy. But his most counterculture and independent nod was as Frank Zappa in the film 200 Motels (1971). A special edition of its soundtrack, Frank Zappa 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, is coming out on Dec. 17.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Robert Plant’s Solution to the Beatles-Stones ‘Feud’ — and More From Our Plant-Krauss Interview

Robert Plant is highly amused by Paul McCartney’s dubbing the Rolling Stones “a blues cover band,” perhaps in part because his own old band faced similar criticism. “I don’t think there’s any fighting,” he says in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. “They’ve known each other since 1963. They love each other desperately.” Still, if there’s any animus, he knows how to resolve it: McCartney, he says, “should just play bass with the Stones.” The singer was joined on this episode by Alison Krauss, who just recorded the excellent new album Raising the Roof with him. Here are some highlights. To...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Ringo Starr, Giles Martin and Michael Lindsay-Hogg Discuss “The Beatles: Get Back”

When Peter Jackson’s new docuseries The Beatles: Get Back launches on Disney+ this Thursday, his three-part, six-hour deep dive into the making of the Beatles’ Let It Be album will redefine the fractious period in the band’s history for even the most diehard armchair historians, while also giving a stunningly intimate look into the creative processes of arguably the greatest collaborative relationship of the last 100 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

The Capitol Sessions Reveals All-Star Jam Lineup: Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen, More

On Friday, December 17th, Dayglo and RWE will present The Capitol Sessions: Songs from a Rock Palace That Impacted the World. The one-night-only event will see an eclectic lineup of musicians pay homage to The Capitol Theatre‘s halcyon days and the rock ‘n’ roll royalty that graced its stage in Port Chester, NY.
MUSIC

