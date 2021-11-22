Ring the Jingle Bells! Old Navy's Holiday Pajamas Are Now 50% Off For the Whole Family

There are plenty of popular Christmas traditions: Decorating a Christmas tree, making a gingerbread house, hanging stockings, singing carols, sending Christmas cards to loved ones, leaving cookies and milk for Santa, adorning your home with Christmas lights, the list could go on and on. Some traditions date back decades—if not more—while other trends have only taken over like wildfire in recent years. Along with ugly Christmas sweaters, wearing matching family Christmas pajamas has become a fun fad now integral to Christmas Eve and Christmas morning traditions in many homes across the country.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO