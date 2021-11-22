ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dutch coronavirus skeptic Willem Engel and antiviral Thierr…

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch politician Thierry Baudt and Willem Engel, Viruswaarheid’s foreman, were not pleased with the numerous tweets they had received in recent days. In the tweets, Engel was said to be at AIVD (General Intelligence and Security Ed.) sits ‘. The hashtag #Thierryisvaccinate was also trending on Twitter on Monday....

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Antiviral#Skeptic#Dutch#Aivd#Whatsapp#Groenlinks#Thierryis
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

