Soccer

Franken: “Schoofs should score high in the Golden Boot” | Jupiler Pro League

By Yetta Claytone
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Arnar Vidarsson, Wesley Sonck, Filip Joos and Vranken discussed in overtime the Schoofs’ excellent performance against Club Brugge. “He played really well, sort of like his coach was playing,” Fedarson noted. “He was present box to box and also gave depth....

www.taylordailypress.net

nycfc.com

Taty Castellanos Receives His 2021 MLS Golden Boot Award

Taty Castellanos sits down and looks to get relaxed. He won’t be moving for a while. As the striker readjusts, there’s a faint buzz in the air. It’s coming from a tattoo gun. The striker is reaffirming his love for Argentina via ink and skin – with the words to his country’s national anthem etched into his shin. It’s also a chance to reflect upon a journey that has taken him to several different countries and the receipt of the 2021 MLS Golden Boot.
MLS
Taylor Daily Press

Standard scores first league win under Elsner against Jobin, though he needs an odd goal for it | Jupiler Pro League

Jupiler Pro LeagueAfter five attempts, Standard booked their first league win under Luca Elsner. Keep points at home against Jobin: 1-0. He needed an unfortunate own goal from Emmanuel Agbadou for that. The Roach is now eleven, and Yubin is sinking even more. The match was halted for ten minutes midway through the first half after visiting fans threw fireworks onto the pitch.
SOCCER
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Little Drills Game-Winner in OT; Hogs Bring Home Golden Boot

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Hogs & LSU Tigers battle for the Golden Boot on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Kickoff at 6:30pm on SEC Network and the ESPN app. To listen to tonight’s game, listen inside the official Razorback app or through any of our radio affiliates in terrestrial radio. For a list of affiliates, click here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Post Register

David scores as Lille beats Salzburg in Champions League

LILLE, France (AP) — In-form Canada striker Jonathan David scored his 12th goal of the season as Lille beat Salzburg 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to claim the top spot in their group. With one round of matches remaining, Lille has a one-point lead over the Austrian side...
SOCCER
Person
Hans Vanaken
Taylor Daily Press

Anderlecht players also test the Vincent Kompany chair …

Anderlecht fissures. Analytics are performed at all levels after the new points loss against KV Kortrijk. It won’t lead to Vincent Kompany’s resignation this week, but calm within the group of players has also been affected to some extent. . Football chief: “It is rare to choose between nostalgia: how...
SOCCER
#Jupiler Pro League#Club Brugge#Stvv
Taylor Daily Press

19-0! Red Flames scored a win in goal celebration against Armenia | red flame

Armenia is the Red Lantern in the Red Flames group for a reason. In the last 4 matches, the Armenian women did not score any goals and conceded 17 goals. The Eurlings kick-started the Goals Fest after 3 minutes tonight. After 10 minutes of play, a 4-0 lead is already flashing on the scoreboard.
SOCCER
Taylor Daily Press

Vincent Kompany not under pressure now: “Last chance match? In November, I always have these discussions” | Jupiler Pro League

It was a special week in Anderlecht. Earlier this week, a group discussion took place between players Vincent Kompany, Water Vandenhout and Peter Verbeke. “This was definitely not the first conversation like this, you know. The first time it was leaked,” Kompany smiled at his press conference. In that conversation, confidence in the coach was confirmed. But this support is not unconditional. It exists because I work hard and deal with problems objectively. If you look at the bigger picture, you’ll know that moments like these are part of it. Anderlecht returned to the Peloton in terms of financial strength, and elbow strikes were already distributed there. In addition, Anderlecht is a club that brings a lot of emotions. It’s important that we can break away from that.”
SOCCER
Taylor Daily Press

Loena Hendrickx takes sixth place after a short freestyle swim in Sochi, WR for Valjeeva | Snowboarding

Hendrix earned her first medal in a major competition in Turin, having also placed fifth at the World Championships. Her best performance in Italy, with PR in freestyle (145.53) and thus in total (219.05) was followed up last week in the Belgian Championship. There her short freestyle was also above 70 (71.49) with a best freestyle (149.55), for a total of 221.04.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Taylor Daily Press

Toon Aerts triumphs at Eli Iserbyt’s main port | X²O Cup 2021

“The score doesn’t matter today. Staying straight and having fun is key,” Eli Eserbet said before kick-off in Kortrijk. “The World Cup in Besançon tomorrow is more important.”. It was as if the Gods of the Cross were listening to that interview, because Esserbit had descended early on in a...
SPORTS

