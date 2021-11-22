Franken: “Schoofs should score high in the Golden Boot” | Jupiler Pro League

It was a special week in Anderlecht. Earlier this week, a group discussion took place between players Vincent Kompany, Water Vandenhout and Peter Verbeke. “This was definitely not the first conversation like this, you know. The first time it was leaked,” Kompany smiled at his press conference. In that conversation, confidence in the coach was confirmed. But this support is not unconditional. It exists because I work hard and deal with problems objectively. If you look at the bigger picture, you’ll know that moments like these are part of it. Anderlecht returned to the Peloton in terms of financial strength, and elbow strikes were already distributed there. In addition, Anderlecht is a club that brings a lot of emotions. It’s important that we can break away from that.”

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO