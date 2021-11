The casino sector is reeling after a new COVID-19 variant that was detected in South Africa rattles investors. The variant carries an unusually large number of mutations associated with increased antibody resistance and is "clearly very different" from previous incarnations. South African scientists have already detected 30 mutations to the spike protein, which play a big role in how the virus enters the body. The biggest concern is whether the virus could lead to more serious illness or decrease the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO