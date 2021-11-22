ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fire Weather Conditions Explainer

WMAZ
 4 days ago

therecord-online.com

Weather Service issues alert for potential heavy snow

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service Friday afternoon sent out word of the potential for heavy snow from a snow band in north-central Pennsylvania. Parts of Clinton County are covered by the notice:. Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM EST. Avoid the subject event as per the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
KFDM-TV

Snow, rain, wildfires: Severe weather impacting several parts of the country

WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
ENVIRONMENT
cobbcountycourier.com

High fire danger conditions for Cobb November 27

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there will be high fire danger in Cobb County this afternoon as the relative humidity drops to 25 percent or below. Otherwise, we will have sunny skies with a high near 58. Winds from the northwest are forecast, at around...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL

