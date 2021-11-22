Author Ed Hajim on his book, 'On the Road Less Traveled'

Ed Wasserman is a Professor of Experimental Psychology at the University of Iowa and his latest book “As if by Design: How Creative Behaviors Really Evolve” came out in September. In an email interview with The Daily Iowan, he discussed the psychological topics and behavioral innovations mentioned in the book, along with where his idea originated. Wasserman received the Career Development Award from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2018, which helped to set in motion the creation of “As if by Design.” On Nov. 17, alongside Washington University professor Len Green, Wasserman will hold a reading at Prairie Lights.

