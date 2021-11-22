ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Author Ed Hajim on his book, 'On the Road Less Traveled'

wxxinews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're joined by Ed Hajim, a former University of Rochester trustee who has...

www.wxxinews.org

Daily Iowan

Ask the Author: Ed Wasserman

Ed Wasserman is a Professor of Experimental Psychology at the University of Iowa and his latest book “As if by Design: How Creative Behaviors Really Evolve” came out in September. In an email interview with The Daily Iowan, he discussed the psychological topics and behavioral innovations mentioned in the book, along with where his idea originated. Wasserman received the Career Development Award from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2018, which helped to set in motion the creation of “As if by Design.” On Nov. 17, alongside Washington University professor Len Green, Wasserman will hold a reading at Prairie Lights.
WLUC

Calumet author’s book received well online

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County author is drawing attention on the internet. David Crowley, a calumet writer published a book in August that’s already made its way to large markets like Amazon and Target. The book, “The Secret of St. Christopher’s Girls School” is about a nun who’s...
sagharborexpress.com

Book Review: ‘Travels With George’ by Nathaniel Philbrick

Another book on George Washington? Award-wining writer Nathaniel Philbrick, author of two earlier works on the nation’s first president, could not be more on the mark with his new one, an informative, highly readable, personal and scholarly exploration with both historical and contemporary significance. “Travels with George: In Search of...
Lewiston Morning Tribune

WSU Press authors will sign books at And Books Too

Readers can meet three local authors Saturday in Clarkston when the Washington State University Press brings its Author Day to bookstore And Books Too. Authors Trevor Bond, Caryn Lawton and Brandon Schrand will be at the free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 918 Sixth St. “Coming Home...
Romesentinel.com

Local author named a finalist for book awards

It was announced Saturday that William G. Duffy, a resident of Verona Beach, had been declared a finalist in two categories of the 2021 Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Awards. These categories are First Non-Fiction and Religion/Christian. Duffy’s book, “The Hidden Gospel of Thomas: Commentaries on the...
wxxinews.org

Fivebyfive turns classical music loose with new album 'Of and Between’

Laura Lentz and Marc Webster are sitting in front of a mixing board that sprawls along one wall of Webster’s Blue on Blue recording studio. They’re speaking an exclusive language that straddles the classical world and the pop-music world: Reverb. Echo. Sonic environment. Audience engagement. The music of the Rochester...
The Times-Reporter

Dover author to be at book signing

Dover author Adrian Schaar will be at a book signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Dover First Moravian Church, 319 N. Walnut St. Copies of Schaar’s book, “David of Muskrat Bottom,” will be available. The book is a narrative of Schaar’s life, including his childhood and Vietnam War military service.
