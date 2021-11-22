ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target Will Never Open On Thanksgiving Again

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Target Makes Permanent Decision on Opening on Thanksgiving That Could Change Your Shopping Plans for Good

An early start to Black Friday shopping at Target won't be possible this Thanksgiving – or any Thanksgiving in the future for that matter. The retail chain announced Monday that it will not only be closed this Thanksgiving, but will make shuttering its stores on Thanksgiving Day a permanent tradition. The permanent move comes after Target closed stores last year on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Shopping#Discounts
Daily Mail

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
ECONOMY
cbslocal.com

Colorado Shoppers Return To Stores On Black Friday

(CBS4) — This year, according to the National Retail Federation, retailers are making a big comeback — and setting records — thanks to consumer spending habits. And it may come as a shock, but experts say e-commerce is only a small part of it. “We love stores, and the thing...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Bargain Shoppers Find Black Friday Is Not What It Used To Be

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – Malls and shopping centers across the East Bay saw big crowds on Black Friday. Shoppers said some stores still offered big discounts to get customers in the door, while others were not offering much. Retail experts said part of that was a supply chain issue. At the Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza shopping center, foot traffic appeared close to pre-pandemic levels. “There’s definitely more people out this year than last year,” said shopper Brooke Daly. “I think the sales are good,” said Sherri Goldsmith. “40% off at Zara. 40% off in Macy’s,” said shopper Persia Asadollah. Shoppers said unlike previous...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS New York

Holiday Shopping Means Prime Time For Package Thieves; Expert Advice To Keep Your Deliveries Safe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With all the online shopping underway this weekend, soon you can expect to see a slew of boxes showing up on people’s doorsteps. Unfortunately, the holidays are also a prime time for thieves, but CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has tips to protect your packages. Surveillance video from incident shows a suspect in a red hoodie use a lock pick to open an exterior and interior door at an apartment building in Kips Bay. Once inside, the man grabs a package and takes off. Incidents like this happen all too often. Though police don’t specifically track package theft, it falls under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Store Santas Return, With Covid Precautions: Black Friday Update

It’s crunch time for U.S. retailers as masses of shoppers return to in-person shopping after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is shaping up to be another record for overall spending. But there’s a long list of concerns, which have been reinforced in recent weeks by a series of uneven earnings reports. Will retailers have enough products to meet high demand as shipping containers pile up at ports? Will consumers be willing to pay more for their merchandise amid rising prices and scarce discounts? And will companies have enough manpower to handle the expected rise in spending?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Walmart May Never Lift This Major COVID Restriction

During the pandemic, major retailers have had to make significant changes to the way they operate to help mitigate the spread of COVID. For its part, Walmart limited store capacity and implemented mask requirements at all locations last year. Now, nearly two years into the pandemic, many of these changes have been reversed. The retailer no longer requires masks to be worn in stores, although it encourages it, and it's no longer limiting the number of customers that can shop in stores at one time. But there is one COVID restriction Walmart has hinted may never end. Read on to find out what one change may become part of the retailer's new normal.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mix 95.7FM

Attention Kmart Shoppers, We Are Closed For Good

It is the end of an era for many Michiganders as the final Kmart location has closed its doors. When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, there was one department store that my sister and I loved to go to with mom, and that was Kmart. Sure there...
RETAIL
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
People

Deal Alert! This $299 Oprah-Loved Smart Oven Is Only $49 Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Between end-of-the-year work projects and holiday-related events, this time of year is extremely busy. But honestly, does it ever slow down? The not-so-good news: You can't make your everyday tasks disappear. The actual good news: There's a meal delivery service out there that comes with a smart oven, and it's basically like having your own personal chef. You don't have to spend time grocery shopping, meal prepping, and cooking. And in honor of Black Friday, you can get the smart oven for 84 percent off when you order a minimum of six weeks of meals within your first six months.
ELECTRONICS
cbslocal.com

Shop Local Saturday: Once And Again

Consignment shopping is good for the environment because it encourages the community to recycle, renew and reuse items. CBS2's John Elliott reports.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Sales of 2021

If your Christmas tree isn't already up... now's the time. Whether you're interested in upgrading from the fake fir you've been pulling out of storage with your ornaments for years or looking to add another tree to your home or yard, there are a number of sales live right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and other retailers.
SHOPPING
cbslocal.com

Local Businesses Hope For Similar Outcome Of Shoppers For Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Black Friday has come and gone but that doesn’t mean you should put away your wallet just yet. Small Business Saturday begins later today. Small businesses were some of the hardest hit during the pandemic — resulting in the closure of roughly two-hundred thousand of them nationwide during the first year of the pandemic alone.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy