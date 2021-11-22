As Cases Surge Across the Country, City of Seattle Prepares to Protect Against COVID-19 During Holidays

Residents Should Plan Ahead for Increased Testing Demand as People Gather Inside for the Holidays; Eligible Residents Should Schedule COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment

SEATTLE (November 22, 2021) – As cases surge across the country with significant outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan encouraged Seattle residents to plan ahead to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by getting a booster if 18+ and getting tested if they feel any symptoms or are at risk of exposure. 87.5% of residents 12+ have begun vaccinations in Seattle.

“Seattle – we’ve led the country in keeping our community safe but the pandemic is still with us. As we approach the holiday season and look forward to finally safely gathering with family and friends, vaccines and testing remain a critical tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Booster shots and vaccinations for kids 5 to 11 are readily available across Seattle. Even with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, getting tested at the first sign of symptoms is crucial to protecting our most vulnerable neighbors and keeping schools and businesses open,” said Mayor Durkan. “It is up to us to prevent another surge in infections this winter by wearing masks, washing hands, getting vaccinated, and getting tested at first sign of symptoms or exposure.”

Testing sites include fixed locations with UW Medicine in Aurora, SODO, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle, as well as seven Curative kiosks placed throughout the city. Over 1.2 million tests have been administered at City of Seattle, UW, and Curative sites since their launch in 2020. In anticipation of increased demand during the holiday season as people travel and gather indoors, residents should plan ahead for COVID-19 testing and possible increased wait-time for results. COVID-19 can appear similar to the common cold or seasonal flu, and we are urging anyone with any of the following symptoms to seek testing: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Furthermore, if you have been in close contact with someone for 15 minutes or longer who has COVID-19 you should also be tested.

Anyone 5+ who lives or works in King County and has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination or who is eligible for a booster should make an appointment today. Booster eligibility has been expanded to anyone 18+ who received a J&J vaccine at least two months ago; anyone 18+ who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago; and anyone 18+ who is moderately or severely immunocompromised and received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago. Appointments are available at any of the three City-affiliated fixed sites in South Lake Union, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle for first or second doses, booster shots, and pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11.

For more information, visit the City’s vaccination website at www.seattle.gov/vaccine. The site contains vaccination information in seven languages, and in-language assistance is also available over the phone.

Even as more residents get vaccinated, public health measures like social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands remain critical. Please continue to follow all public health guidance, and visit this website from Public Health – Seattle & King County for more information.