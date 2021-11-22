ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Cases Surge Across the Country, City of Seattle Prepares to Protect Against COVID-19 During Holidays

By Anthony Derrick
Residents Should Plan Ahead for Increased Testing Demand as People Gather Inside for the Holidays; Eligible Residents Should Schedule COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment

SEATTLE (November 22, 2021) – As cases surge across the country with significant outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan encouraged Seattle residents to plan ahead to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by getting a booster if 18+ and getting tested if they feel any symptoms or are at risk of exposure. 87.5% of residents 12+ have begun vaccinations in Seattle.

“Seattle – we’ve led the country in keeping our community safe but the pandemic is still with us. As we approach the holiday season and look forward to finally safely gathering with family and friends, vaccines and testing remain a critical tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Booster shots and vaccinations for kids 5 to 11 are readily available across Seattle. Even with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, getting tested at the first sign of symptoms is crucial to protecting our most vulnerable neighbors and keeping schools and businesses open,” said Mayor Durkan. “It is up to us to prevent another surge in infections this winter by wearing masks, washing hands, getting vaccinated, and getting tested at first sign of symptoms or exposure.”

Testing sites include fixed locations with UW Medicine in Aurora, SODO, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle, as well as seven Curative kiosks placed throughout the city. Over 1.2 million tests have been administered at City of Seattle, UW, and Curative sites since their launch in 2020. In anticipation of increased demand during the holiday season as people travel and gather indoors, residents should plan ahead for COVID-19 testing and possible increased wait-time for results. COVID-19 can appear similar to the common cold or seasonal flu, and we are urging anyone with any of the following symptoms to seek testing: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Furthermore, if you have been in close contact with someone for 15 minutes or longer who has COVID-19 you should also be tested.

Anyone 5+ who lives or works in King County and has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination or who is eligible for a booster should make an appointment today. Booster eligibility has been expanded to anyone 18+ who received a J&J vaccine at least two months ago; anyone 18+ who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago; and anyone 18+ who is moderately or severely immunocompromised and received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago. Appointments are available at any of the three City-affiliated fixed sites in South Lake Union, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle for first or second doses, booster shots, and pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11.

For more information, visit the City’s vaccination website at www.seattle.gov/vaccine. The site contains vaccination information in seven languages, and in-language assistance is also available over the phone.

Even as more residents get vaccinated, public health measures like social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands remain critical. Please continue to follow all public health guidance, and visit this website from Public Health – Seattle & King County for more information.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services; RFQ# SC-2021-13

Request for Qualifications #SC-2021-13 Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Project Title: Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Scope of Services: The City of Seattle, through its Seattle Center department Redevelopment Office, is seeking qualified mechanical engineering firms to provide on-call mechanical engineering services for maintenance and capital improvement projects. Projects will be identified as funding becomes available.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Fire Supports Annual Toys for Tots at Three Drop-Off Locations

The Seattle Fire Department is collecting toys as part of the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots drive. We have been part of this community giving event for more than 50 years and are pleased to be involved again this year. We know many Seattleites make it a holiday tradition to bring toys to their local fire station to benefit the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots. While we aren’t able to receive visitors at our stations this year, Seattle Fire personnel, Seattle Fire Foundation, Marine Corps, and community volunteers will be at the following locations to collect toys. Come by and say hello!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Tammy J. Morales Joins Community to Grieve and Plan Urgent Action with Mayor-Elect after Mount Baker Shooting

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Tammy J. Morales issued the following statement following last night’s shooting in Mount Baker:. “My thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, their loved ones, and the entire Mount Baker community that has seen a surge in shootings and crimes against small businesses and community spaces. When incidents of violence occur in any community, its impacts are deeply and personally felt by those who live, work, shop, and frequent the space. It is unacceptable, and our City must continue to invest in solutions that combat the root cause of violence – prioritizing housing, behavioral health services, and employment opportunities to ensure basic needs are met.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | New West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway takes you from Alaska Junction to the High Point Library, Fairmount Park, and all the way to Roxhill Elementary School

The West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway improves bicycle connections between Alaska Junction and Westwood Village, and everywhere in between. We added the last four miles of the neighborhood greenway this year, and are pleased to welcome you and your neighbors to enjoy the ride!. We began this two-phase project in 2016...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – November 6 – 19, 2021

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources. SEATTLE NEWS. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS. NEW OR...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

We heard you: West Seattle Bridge community engagement helps shape the program

我們聽到的: 西西雅圖大橋計劃社區及企業外展總結. 저희가 들은 이야기: 웨스트 시애틀 브릿지 프로그램 커뮤니티 및 비즈니스 지원 요약. អ ្វ ីដែលយ ើងប ានឮ: គម ្រោងស ្ពាន វេស ស ៊ ីអាថ ូល៖ សេចក ្ត ីសង ្ខេបនៃការ ផ ្សព ្វផ ្សាយសហគមន ៍ ន ិងអាជ ីវកម ្ម. Earlier this year, we held 10 focus groups and more...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

WINTER TRAIN & VILLAGE

This treasured mainstay of Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, in Seattle Center Armory and on the grounds, boasts a rich history dating back to the 1950s. The tradition began when three model train enthusiasts built an electric train set from 24-volt airplane motors that travelled through a miniature–however, fairly substantial–village depicting Seattle in the late 1800s. The train was displayed at the Northgate Shopping Center every winter until the end of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Denise Krownbell, Fish Biologist/Strategic Advisor

Tell us about your role: I advise the Science Policy unit. Our team focuses on the utility’s environmental needs, including various aspects of salmon recovery, climate change and climate adaptation, and even a few things related to the first Skagit license. My job includes policy work for salmon recovery in both the Snohomish (Tolt) and Skagit watersheds and salmon habitat acquisition, restoration, and ongoing management of those purchased lands. I was hired the same day as Liz Ablow, the other female fish biologist at City Light, and we are great friends. I have a great job!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Launches Shop to the Beat Program to Support Small Retail Businesses and Local Musicians

Office of Economic Development invests in new economic recovery program to activate commercial corridors and support creative economy workers. The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing a new recovery program financed by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR), that will support small retail businesses, local musicians and commercial corridors throughout the city. Shop to the Beat will match local musicians with small retail businesses to provide in-store performances during peak business hours, help increase foot traffic and sales for retailers, and provide competitive pay for musicians who lost significant income due to the impacts of COVID-19. OED is partnering with Gigs4U — a local organization that curates artists and produces live music performances in traditional and non-traditional settings including SeaTac airport, corporate venues and events, virtual events, and more — to match interested musicians and small retail businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Federal Grant for East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement Project to Significantly Improve Safety and Mobility in Key Industrial Corridor

Under the Biden Administration, SDOT has now received over $135 million in federal funding for key city projects. After significant advocacy by local officials and advocates, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced that the East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement project was awarded $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The RAISE grant will help improve mobility and safety along Seattle’s most important freight corridor as well as boost the regional and state economy. Funds will help people who drive, walk and bike travel safely to industrial and maritime jobs as well as employment sites in Downtown Seattle. Improving this highly-traveled multimodal corridor will also help accommodate larger and heavier truck traffic into the Port of Seattle and other maritime facilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation Thanksgiving holiday closures

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for one or more days in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These facilities and services are CLOSED on both Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26:. Community centers, including registered and drop-in programming. Teen life centers. Environmental learning centers. Indoor swimming...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Debrief of last weekend’s 48-hour closure of the University Bridge: What happened, how we responded, and lessons learned

Maintaining a transportation system that reliably connects people to where they need to go is one of our primary goals. After an electrical malfunction required the closure of the University Bridge on Friday, November 12, our crews worked that day and throughout the weekend to safely reopen the bridge as quickly as possible, once the underlying issue had been resolved and new electrical equipment had been installed. The bridge was fully reopened on Sunday morning, November 14.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Announces Municipal Match Partnership with Washington State Opportunity Scholarship for Seattle Promise Scholars

Scholarships of Up to $22,500 Available to Strengthen Financial Supports for Students Pursuing STEM and Healthcare Careers. SEATTLE (November 18) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan along with partners from education, philanthropy and STEM industries announced a new partnership with the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) to strengthen pathways to college and career advancement for Seattle Promise scholars pursuing jobs in the trades, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and health care. Seattle is the first city in Washington State to become a municipal partner for this competitive scholarship, ensuring Seattle Promise scholars have access to continued financial aid and support as they successfully complete the Seattle Promise program and transition to furthering their education at another institution.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Help us review grant applications for the Food Equity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve on the Food Equity Fund Grant Review Panel. Grant reviewers will assist the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in addressing food education, access, and security in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Off the Rez Food Truck and Café

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. Mark McConnell grew up eating traditional recipes made by his mother on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. Now in...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team: Forging a Tradition One Step at a Time

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. Chinese American History in...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Bridge Repair Update; This Week in the Budget; Hiring Bonuses; Apply by Today for Individual Cash Assistance from the Seattle Relief Fund; Support Is Available for Family Caregivers

SDOT presented updates at the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force on Wednesday, November 10th. The repair remains on track for completion by mid-2022. The negotiations for the Maximum Allowable Construction Contract (MACC) for the West Seattle Bridge repair are complete, and SDOT expects to issue the formal Notice to Proceed for the project next week.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Community Policy