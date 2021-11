The Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to test their goaltending depth and will have Joseph Woll make his NHL Debut when the team visits the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. "I think the big thing, as an organization is that we really believe in him," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said following the team's 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Friday. "In an ideal world, you would want him to get on a roll with the Marlies. As it turns out there's an opportunity here."

