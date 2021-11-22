ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House Of Gucci’ Review: Gucci, Gucci, No-No, Nope-Nope

By Scott Mendelson
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Opening Tuesday night courtesy of MGM (with Universal handling most of the overseas markets), Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has probably the best chance any of this year’s would-be Oscar contenders, save for maybe Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, of actually becoming a theatrical hit. I don’t want to get too...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
thefilmstage.com

House of Gucci Review: Ridley Scott Spins a Threadbare Family Saga

Upon sitting down to write about House of Gucci, I thought I’d open with a quote. There had to have been some line, however peripheral, that stuck. That wasn’t the case. How about a moment that encapsulates its 157 minutes? It has the components necessary to dive into its artifice, at least in theory. There’s the grandeur, and there are the more hyperbolic aspects that match whatever people loosely toss the term “camp” at. Alas, nothing on that front dug its heels into me either. Instead all I asked was why this thing is so hard to latch onto.
thefashionistastories.com

''House of Gucci'' New York Premiere

Following her appearance on Colbert, Lady Gaga and more attended the premiere of the ''House of Gucci'' yesterday evening(November 16th) at Licoln Center in New York. Lady Gaga went the sexy, edgy and glamorous route wearing a GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVE COUTURE gown with TIFFANY & CO jewelry. She knows how to effortlessly sell a look.
InsideHook

The Literal House of Gucci From “House of Gucci” Is Now on Airbnb

Inspired by the true story of the family behind one of the greatest fashion empires in the world, the much anticipated House of Gucci — starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino — hits theaters November 24. The star-studded film follows Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani, her eventual marriage into the Gucci family and, later, the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci.
The Atlantic

The Tempting, Poisonous Wealth of House of Gucci

In House of Gucci, opulence is not always alluring. But Ridley Scott’s new movie takes its time before delving into the insidious, gilded world of the Italian luxury label. The film, which charts the turbulent marriage of the fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) to the ambitious Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), instead opens with the pair’s gentle romance. He’s a law student who wants nothing to do with his family fortune; she’s charmed by his bashfulness—though also intrigued by his name. Finally he takes her to meet his father, Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons).
Loyola Phoenix

‘House of Gucci’ is Trashy, Glamorous Fun

“Gucci… It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. Synonymous with wealth, style and power. But that name was a curse, too,” says Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) in the opening voiceover of “House of Gucci.”. Hollywood has forgotten how to have fun. The importance of serious independent movies...
Variety

2022 Oscars Predictions Hub: All Awards Categories

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. Welcome to THE HUB, the main page to access all the individual prediction categories and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Wins Turkey Trot With $5.8M, ‘Gucci’ Earns $3.4M

Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto kicked off the extended Thanksgiving box office parade with a Wednesday gross of $7.5 million, followed by $5.8 million on Thanksgiving Day for a two-day total of $13.3 million. The family movie, along with MGM and United Artists’ adult-skewing drama House of Gucci, opened nationwide Wednesday ahead of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, as did Sony’s action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Thanksgiving Day can be a solid moviegoing day for non-family fare, with traffic picking up in earnest on Black Friday and continuing throughout the holiday weekend. Moviegoing still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels but...
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Fends Off Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ With $7.5 Million

Disney’s “Encanto” topped the Wednesday box office, netting $7.5 million in its first full day of release. The family film has heavy competition over the Thanksgiving holiday. Also vying for a major slice of the pie are MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci,” which brought in a solid $4.2 million on Wednesday, as well as Sony’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which scored $2.5 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” topped the box office last weekend and will be a formidable presence this week. On Wednesday, the franchise reboot earned $5.4 million. That pushes its domestic haul to $57.9 million. Marvel’s...
thecut.com

How to Pregame the House of Gucci Movie

If there’s one thing you should know about the House of Gucci movie, it’s that it’s two hours and thirty-seven minutes long. Plus trailers, that’s basically a three-hour experience, and with all that Italian-ness on screen, you’re surely going to wish Lady Gaga would shove a panini in your mouth, or at least pour you a drink. (You’re also maybe going to want a cigarette.) It’s a serious commitment, and we want you to be prepared. Of course, no one is more committed to the bit than Gaga herself, who famously spent nine months in character. So in that same spirit, we’ve compiled a list of things to do before (and after) seeing the film to help you get in the House of Gucci mind-set. We even got all dressed up and went to Gaga’s dad’s trattoria on the Upper East Side. Salute!
mycentraloregon.com

‘House of Gucci’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ”House of Gucci” At Home online ?

House of Gucci is abstraction up to be about as alluring as the agrarian true-crime adventure that aggressive it. Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Ridley Scott’s high-fashion abomination ball follows Reggiani’s abominable adventure as she “marries into the Gucci family, her dizzying appetite begins to break the ancestors bequest and triggers a adventuresome circling of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.”
Robb Report

The Savoy’s New Gucci Suite Is the Perfect Companion to ‘The House of Gucci’ Movie

Gucci is not only hitting the big screen, it’s taking over one of London’s most famous hotels, too. Coinciding with Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated biographical crime drama The House of Gucci, which opened in theaters stateside this week, the luxury titan has put its own colorful spin on the Royal Suite at the Savoy. While Scott’s biopic focuses on the intricacies of the Italian fashion dynasty, specifically the ill-fated marriage between Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), it was actually the storied 5-star hotel that played a starring role in the formulation of the luxury label. In the early 20th...
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Encanto’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pacino, Gaga, Driver, Leto. “House of Gucci” is star-studded, literally and figuratively. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiano, who romances her way into the fold by way of Adam Driver’s Maurizio. She wants in so bad, she’ll kill her way in, and plots to do just that.
