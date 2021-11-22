‘House Of Gucci’ Review: Gucci, Gucci, No-No, Nope-Nope

If there’s one thing you should know about the House of Gucci movie, it’s that it’s two hours and thirty-seven minutes long. Plus trailers, that’s basically a three-hour experience, and with all that Italian-ness on screen, you’re surely going to wish Lady Gaga would shove a panini in your mouth, or at least pour you a drink. (You’re also maybe going to want a cigarette.) It’s a serious commitment, and we want you to be prepared. Of course, no one is more committed to the bit than Gaga herself, who famously spent nine months in character. So in that same spirit, we’ve compiled a list of things to do before (and after) seeing the film to help you get in the House of Gucci mind-set. We even got all dressed up and went to Gaga’s dad’s trattoria on the Upper East Side. Salute!

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO