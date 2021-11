The Maple Leafs have brought back 6’2, 214-pound left-winger Kyle Clifford in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, the club announced on Tuesday. In case it is not obvious, the reason why the Leafs didn’t claim Clifford off of waivers when he was placed on the wire yesterday and traded for him today instead: The Leafs are now free to move him (and his $1 million cap hit) back and forth between the AHL and NHL until he’s spent 30 days on the active NHL roster (or played 10 NHL games) on account of the fact that he has already cleared waivers. The initial plan is likely to get Clifford up to speed with the Marlies given he has appeared in just two games this season, partly due to his time spent in Covid protocol.

