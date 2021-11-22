ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago On Track To Reach Lightfoot’s 77% Vaccination Goal This Week; Some Areas Still Lagging

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — By the end of this week, Chicago will have reached Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s goal of getting 77% of the city’s population at least partly vaccinated, more than a month earlier than she wanted. In late...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Premium Outlets In Aurora Reach Capacity Limit For The Second Time On Black Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches the capacity limit for the second time on Black Friday. #APDAlert: The Chicago Premium Outlets Mall has again reached capacity. The entrances have been closed off temporarily and all traffic will be re-directed until further notice. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/dJUbeNzFN0 — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 In a tweet by the Aurora Police Department, doors are closed until further notice and traffic have been redirected. The mall opened at 6 a.m. and experienced traffic delays around the mall. #APDAlert: BLACK FRIDAY AT CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLET MALL: Black Friday shopping is set to get underway at 6am at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. We are expecting traffic delays around the mall. Please be patient as we work to get everyone in #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/1E84lymi6I — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 The mall reached capacity for the first time around 12:17 p.m. and for the second time around 1:53 p.m. The doors have since re-opened.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Program Brings On Teens Who Have Suffered Trauma To Make Wreaths For South Side Streetscapes

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a sure symbol of the holidays – wreaths hung on light poles or front doors. And as CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Wednesday, if you pass through parts of the South Side, those decorations you’re seeing are helping teens in need take control of their lives. In a bustling room in Bronzeville, you’ll find a team knee deep in pine needles. Creating the wreaths is the first job two young men named Marte and Joey have held. “It’s a lot of work,” said Joey. “It’s very hard, but it’s all going to be worth it.” They are making...
KIDS
Bisnow

This Week's Chicago Deal Sheet

Pedestrian activity on State Street in October reached 62.4% of 2019 numbers, according to a report by the Chicago Loop Alliance. That is the second-highest level since July 2020, when the alliance began releasing monthly reports on downtown activity, tracking coronavirus positivity rates, pedestrian activity, parking volumes, hotel occupancy, number of office workers on-site and other metrics.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
connectcre.com

Lightfoot Aims for Early 2022 Selection of Chicago Casino Bidder

The Lightfoot administration on Friday released an executive summary of the five proposals to develop and operate Chicago’s first casino resort, with a timeline implying that a selection could be made early next year. Applicants are slated to present their proposals to the public on Dec. 16. “The caliber of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Fox 32 Chicago

Lightfoot responds to Catanzara's plans to run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a simple response to John Catanzara's plans to run for mayor of Chicago. Earlier this week, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara retired from the Chicago Police Department amid a termination hearing with the police board regarding alleged department violations. Afterwards, he...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lori Lightfoot Open to Chicago Exploring Buying Bears: ‘Why Not?'

Lori Lightfoot on Chicago buying Bears: 'Why not?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "Why not?" That's what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had to say about the city buying the Bears to prevent them from moving to Arlington Heights. "I didn't say that I would support the city buying the...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: University of Chicago students rally to demand safety upgrades | Music exec accused of secretly recording nanny | Aldermen oppose Lightfoot’s police accountability nominee

Good morning, Chicago. Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away, COVID-19 cases are rising again in Illinois and the Upper Midwest, and families with young children are weighing the risks of gathering for the holiday. Chicago’s public health commissioner on Tuesday warned against Thanksgiving travel for those not vaccinated. In other pandemic updates, a U.S. advisory panel will discuss ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Vaccinations#Cbs#Chicagoans
Chicago Tribune

Controversial president of Chicago police union officially leaves department — while eyeing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s job

John Catanzara officially retired from the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday, one day after the embattled head of the city’s largest police union dramatically revealed his plans to leave the department in the midst of a disciplinary case and perhaps run for mayor. Within 24 hours, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President went from the brink of an unceremonious firing to announcing he ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
cbslocal.com

Broomfield Remains Exception To Mask Mandate In Denver Metro Area

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Welcome to Broomfield, where you can shop indoors without wearing a mask. It is one of the few places in the Denver metro area not under such a requirement. CBS4 asked, “Are you going to wear a mask in here?”. One young shopper replied, “If they...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado — hospitals are reporting a drop in patients. (credit: CBS) As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s down 50 from earlier this week. Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Health officials say vaccinated patients tend to be older or at a higher risk of COVID complications. RELATED: Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital Staff
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Worried Holidays Will Drive COVID-19 Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After reporting nearly 900 new cases in 24 hours, Allegheny County leaders offered no reason to believe the numbers will improve coming out of the holiday season. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. LuAnn Brink expressed her concerns about the new COVID-19 cases compounded with the upcoming holiday weekend. Last month was the third deadliest month for COVID infections in Allegheny County and there have already been 67 during the month of November, according to leaders. The county is averaging more than 600 daily cases with reinfections now being added to the case count. Brink stressed how overwhelming those numbers have been, even causing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy