Chicago On Track To Reach Lightfoot’s 77% Vaccination Goal This Week; Some Areas Still Lagging

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches the capacity limit for the second time on Black Friday. #APDAlert: The Chicago Premium Outlets Mall has again reached capacity. The entrances have been closed off temporarily and all traffic will be re-directed until further notice. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/dJUbeNzFN0 — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 In a tweet by the Aurora Police Department, doors are closed until further notice and traffic have been redirected. The mall opened at 6 a.m. and experienced traffic delays around the mall. #APDAlert: BLACK FRIDAY AT CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLET MALL: Black Friday shopping is set to get underway at 6am at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. We are expecting traffic delays around the mall. Please be patient as we work to get everyone in #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/1E84lymi6I — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 The mall reached capacity for the first time around 12:17 p.m. and for the second time around 1:53 p.m. The doors have since re-opened.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO