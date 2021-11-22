Educators Describe Staff Shortages At The Evanston/Skokie School District

TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) – A shortage of teachers has been a serious issue for schools across the southland and now many schools are also coping with a shortage of people willing to be substitute teachers. Aslyn Schindler is a fifth grader at Toluca Lake Elementary. She said she’s had about three substitute teachers this year so far and at least two days whether there was no substitute at all. (credit: CBS) On the days without a substitute, Schindler and her classmates were moved into a different classroom. “It was kind of like a play day,” the fifth grader said when asked if they worked...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO