Evanston, IL

Educators Describe Staff Shortages At The Evanston/Skokie School District

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS 2' Chris Tye reports from Evanston...

chicago.cbslocal.com

KCRG.com

Iowa school districts make changes due to bus driver shortage

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Some students in Iowa are feeling the effects of the nationwide bus driver shortage. The Johnston School district consolidated bus routes from 60-53 to keep services going. But now some students are getting home or to school as much as 30 minutes late. The Waukee district...
IOWA STATE
northfortynews

Poudre School District: Fall Break Extended to November 22-26, District Cites “Staff Shortages and Exhaustion” as A Few Reasons

The following was a communication sent to all parents in Poudre School District on November 11, 2021:. This is an announcement that Poudre School District, including all schools, will now be closed November 22-23. School and district offices will not be open to the public. This change means that fall break is now November 22-26. PSD’s decision, which aligns with those made by districts along the Front Range, was made for a couple of reasons.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS LA

Some School Districts Struggling With Shortage Of Substitute Teachers

TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) –  A shortage of teachers has been a serious issue for schools across the southland and now many schools are also coping with a shortage of people willing to be substitute teachers. Aslyn Schindler is a fifth grader at Toluca Lake Elementary. She said she’s had about three substitute teachers this year so far and at least two days whether there was no substitute at all. (credit: CBS) On the days without a substitute, Schindler and her classmates were moved into a different classroom. “It was kind of like a play day,” the fifth grader said when asked if they worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ifiberone.com

Staffing shortages prompts Warden educators to cancel classes district-wide

WARDEN - School staff shortages have been an issue across most of the U.S. The Warden School District is apparently a greatly-affected party involved in that trend. On Friday, administrators with the school district called off classes for all schools in the school district due to a high level of staff absences.
WARDEN, WA
ktxs.com

Abilene Independent School District handling supply shortages

ABILENE, Texas — From having less utensils in the cafeteria to changing the food menu, many school districts are modifying how they can serve students. Abilene Independent School District serves around 15,000 kids every day. Director of student nutrition Kandace Grenwelge says the food menu has to be changed daily but are fortunate to serve students a variety.
ABILENE, TX
NBC26

Most school districts meet, exceed educational expectations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows students in about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts...
MADISON, WI
KARE 11

Metro school districts urge public to consider careers in education

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Minnesota schools are dealing with unprecedented challenges. In addition to the pandemic, schools are widely short staffed. And while school bus drivers are desperately needed, they're not the only positions districts need to fill. Superintendent Julie Nielsen says every department within South Washington County Schools is...
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monticello schools switch to remote learning Thursday due to staff shortage

Monticello schools will switch to remote learning on Thursday due to a significant number of anticipated staff absences, school officials announced Wednesday afternoon. "Factors such as COVID-19 quarantine orders, staff illnesses and staff booster vaccinations exacerbate the challenges the district already faces with adequately staffing our school buildings," Superintendent Matthew Evans said in a statement posted on the district website. "When large numbers of staff are unable to work due to illness, or unable to report to the school buildings due to quarantine orders, we simply do not have enough substitute staff members to supervise classrooms, transport students to school, keep our buildings clean and feed our students."
MONTICELLO, NY
WWL

Tangipahoa schools go virtual Friday due to staff shortage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish School System announced Thursday afternoon that classes will be held virtually Friday, Nov. 19 after they received a high number of requests for leave ahead of the Thanksgiving week holiday. In a Facebook post, officials listed the reasons for the change:. A high...
Hartford Courant

COVID-19 vaccination rates among Connecticut school teachers and staff are high. Look up your school district here.

Three months after Connecticut rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination regulations for K-12 teachers and staff, the state’s public and private schools boast high employee vaccination rates. But there are some concerning outliers, including 15 schools in Connecticut — all small, private schools — which have vaccination rates below 75%, and a some as low as 50%, 25% or even 7%. Overall, the ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa high school cancels classes due to staff shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCCI reports that Saydel High School in Des Moines was forced to cancel classes on Friday due to staff shortages. The district says that other schools in the district continued as planned, but that Saydel was forced to close due to a combination of COVID-19 cases, daycare problems, and unfilled positions.
IOWA STATE
ijpr.org

Grants Pass educators still suing school district after their termination was reversed

The Grants Pass School District is still facing a lawsuit by two educators who were fired in July, despite a school board vote last Tuesday to reinstate them. Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart were fired after they were found to have used school time and resources to work on their “I Resolve” campaign. The campaign seeks to roll back school protections for transgender students.
GRANTS PASS, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Amid Challenges, Interim Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters Says District Is Turning Things Around

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Public school districts returning to in-person instruction after the COVID-19 pandemic are seeing an uptick in unruly students. On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Public Schools board voted down a measure to impose stricter punishments for students. Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters has faced many challenges since becoming acting chief in October — falling enrollment and disruption in class — but he said the district is in the process of turning things around. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The board meeting on student behavior descended into disorder itself. But when the dust settled, the board would not reinstate stricter discipline, leaving Walters to find other ways...
PITTSBURGH, PA

