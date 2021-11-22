Educators Describe Staff Shortages At The Evanston/Skokie School District

Monticello schools will switch to remote learning on Thursday due to a significant number of anticipated staff absences, school officials announced Wednesday afternoon. "Factors such as COVID-19 quarantine orders, staff illnesses and staff booster vaccinations exacerbate the challenges the district already faces with adequately staffing our school buildings," Superintendent Matthew Evans said in a statement posted on the district website. "When large numbers of staff are unable to work due to illness, or unable to report to the school buildings due to quarantine orders, we simply do not have enough substitute staff members to supervise classrooms, transport students to school, keep our buildings clean and feed our students."
