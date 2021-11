The NBA announced on Monday afternoon that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will receive a one-game suspension, and lose out on a game check of $284.004 as a result, for hitting Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, who received a two-game suspension and will miss out on $45,201 in game checks for his role in the incident, in the third quarter of Sunday's game. James was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul, which resulted in an automatic ejection, while Stewart was also ejected after getting two technicals for unsportsmanlike conduct during the incident.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO