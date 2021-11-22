ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Gucci Review – Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems

By Mark Pacis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Ridley Scott will be 84 next week. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the prolific director from filming two vastly different flicks within the past year or so. With House of Gucci, he lets his actors do what they do best: Act. Unfortunately, there’s not much else besides the dialogue and production...

ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Variety

Alice Sebold Memoir Adaptation ‘Lucky’ Dropped After Losing Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

“Lucky,” the film project adapted from Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir toplined by “You” star Victoria Pedretti, has been abandoned, Variety has learned. The movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago, according to a source close to the production. Pedretti is also no longer involved. In “Lucky,” Sebold depicts being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger during her freshman year at Syracuse University in 1981, and explores how this trauma shaped the rest of her life. On Wednesday, a New York Times article detailed how executive producer Timothy Mucciante raised concerns about the events in the book and left the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘House Of Gucci’s Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto And Ridley Scott On Fashioning A “Modern Medici Story”- Contenders L.A.

At the House of Gucci panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event, filmmaker Ridley Scott, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto spoke about the MGM satire about the implosion of the family-run Gucci fashion empire, with all the backstabbing, lawsuits, prison sentences and the cold-blooded assassination of Maurizio Gucci. His estranged wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was found guilty of hiring a hit man to murder a husband who kicked her to the curb after her attempts to exert influence on the business led to the fracturing of the family. The film will be a major factor in the awards...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theithacan.org

Review: “The Harder They Fall” hits harder than it falls

While Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” won’t be topping any year-end lists, the film is worth the time of those with even a passing interest in the Western genre. With an ensemble cast featuring some of the best current and up-and-coming Black actors and a series of impressive stylistic sequences, Samuel gives his audience a Western revenge-thriller that will suffice for the average Saturday night.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

The House of Gucci cast compared to their real-life counterparts

House of Gucci is almost here! After a very long wait, the all-star cast have joined forces to tell the story of Patrizia Reggiani and the murder of her fashion label heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and more,...
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

New Poster George Clooney’s THE TENDER BAR Starring Ben Affleck

Here’s the latest piece of artwork for Amazon Studio’s forthcoming drama, The Tender Bar. The film sees George Clooney and Ben Affleck reunite for the first time following the success of 2012’s Argo. Affleck directed and starred-in that ’70s-set thriller while Clooney produced – this time around Clooney directs and produces while Affleck stars.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Clyde’s’ Broadway Review: Uzo Aduba’s Devil Wouldn’t Be Caught Dead in Prada

The Oscars, Emmys and Tonys give out awards for best actors and best directors. Typically, these honorees are working with the very best material. Maybe “best” should mean that actor or director who takes flawed or flimsy material and turns it into something worth watching. That’s the miracle director Kate Whoriskey performs with Lynn Nottage’s sketchy new play, “Clyde’s,” which opened Tuesday at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater.
MOVIES
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Clerk,’ ‘Bruised’ and more

Filmmaker and famous film school dropout Kevin Smith is the subject of “Clerk,” an affectionate documentary about the life and career (and, eventually, 2018 heart attack) of the comics- and B-movie-obsessed auteur of such proudly lowbrow films as “Clerks,” “Mallrats” and “Tusk.” The film is studded with interviews with many who sing his praises, or at least reminisce about their association with Smith, who comes across as smart, funny and likable: the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee; longtime Smith cast member Jason Mewes; Matt Damon; directors Richard Linklater and Jason Reitman (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), the latter of whom claims that Smith is one of the reasons he became a director. (“You grew up on the set of ‘Ghostbusters,’” Smith says, expressing bewilderment as to why Reitman would need him to inspire a career in film.) At times, “Clerk” seems a little overly fond of its subject, suggesting that Smith — a vocal proponent of sometimes-spurned corners of pop culture, including horror and other so-called “genre” cinema — was integral in the rise of Marvel to become the Hollywood powerhouse it is today. But Smith himself — also known as an entertaining podcaster and public speaker — makes for an ever-self-deprecating raconteur, and seems to have an assessment of his cultural impact that is more clear-eyed than the film itself presents. One ends up wishing there were more Kevin Smith in “Clerk,” and a little less drooling over the esoteric, undefinable yet recognizable genre that has been become known as “the Kevin Smith movie.”
MOVIES

