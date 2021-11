We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. This week, I destroyed a pair of Jabra Elite 85t earbuds by putting them in my pants pocket, forgetting that I put them there, then placing them through a washer/dryer cycle. While the right bud seems to be fine, the left bud sounds like I have my ear up to a seashell and it won’t sync with the other earbud. As these are my favorite earbuds, I’m considerably disappointed in myself, but it has led me to discover that Jabra is hosting a solid Black Friday sale on these earbuds right now, bringing them down to just $149.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO