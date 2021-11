Bit slow on the news front this weekend, and I imagine it will be much the same throughout this week with the holiday coming up. So I thought we’d take this chance to talk about some of our favorite San Francisco Giants highlights from this season. Now, if you know me, you’re probably thinking it’s going to be something from Brandon Belt. But you’re wrong! Because my favorite thing in baseball is pitchers getting clutch hits. And there was nothing more clutch than what Kevin Gausman did on September 17th against the Atlanta Braves.

