The biggest tragedy with schizophrenia is that four in 10 people with the illness will attempt suicide, and one in 10 will eventually succeed. Schizophrenia is an illness that affects one in every 100 people. Do you know 300 people, in work and play? Most likely, three of them are going through hell right now. Imagine with that figure, around 40,000 Albertans currently suffer. The main factor of schizophrenia is psychosis. While not a personality split in two or more, psychosis is a split from a person’s grasp on reality.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO