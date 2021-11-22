ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Illenium Announces New Song With Sueco & Trippie Redd (With A Heavy Edit) Out Next Wednesday

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t that long ago that Illenium released his Fallen Embers (Deluxe Edition) with five new songs, and he’s already back with one last treat before the end...

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

D. Savage Links Up With Trippie Redd On New Album, “BPL”

Back in October, D Savage shared the exciting news that his new album, BPL would be dropping on Friday, November 12th. The project has since arrived, and has quickly become a new favourite among fans of the recording artist. “Stick n the Trunk” featuring Lil Gnar and “Bet” have been in heavy rotation according to D Savage’s Instagram comments.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Aeon Station (The Wrens) share video for new song “Fade”

The Wrens' Kevin Whelan has shared the third single from Observatory, his upcoming album as Aeon Station, which features songs Kevin had written for The Wrens' abandoned fourth album and includes contributions from his Wrens bandmates Greg Whelan and Jerry MacDonald. The new song is called "Fade," and it's a climactic, indie rock song powered by busy, propulsive drumming and the kinds of soaring vocal melodies that made The Meadowlands so great. Listen and watch the Laurent Briet-directed video below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trippie Redd
hotnewhiphop.com

KA$HDAMI Shares 11-Track Album “HYPERNOVA.” Including Trippie Redd Feature

Not only did Trippie Redd land a feature on D. Savage’s new BPL album this weekend, but he also showed up on KA$HDAMI’s HYPERNOVA. The 22-year-old dropped off verses on “IDC” and “Head$hot!,” respectively, earning him the only other vocal credit on the second project. The other ten tracks on...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ELDOVAR (ELDER & KADAVAR) Stream New Collaborative Song With SWANS Guitarist

Eldovar, the new collaboration between Elder and Kadavar, is now streaming their new single "El Matador" featuring Swans guitarist Kristof Hahn. The single comes alongside a music video directed by Ismaël El Iraki, whose chaotic energy is an interesting contrast to the song's calmness. Eldovar – A Story Of Darkness...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

30 New Songs Out Today

CATE LE BON - "MODERATION" Cate Le Bon says her new song "Moderation" is "a nod to the daily dilemma of trying to curb inherited and novel habits, when you want to eat the moon, and an essay written by the architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1958 that continues to kick hard.” The song, which is one of the poppiest she's ever released (while still being off-kilter) is off Cate's new album, Pompeii, that's out in February.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

FKA twigs Shares New Song “Measure of a Man” (Feat. Central Cee)

FKA twigs has shared a new song, “Measure of a Man,” which features British rapper Central Cee. The new song is for the soundtrack of the upcoming Kingsmen sequel, The King’s Man, which is set to hit theaters next month. Listen below. Earlier this year, twigs shared a video for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illenium#Illenium Suecothechild#Rukes Com
Your EDM

Manila Killa & San Holo Team Up With Nick Lopez On Dreamy New Single, “Mean It”

San Holo and Manilla Killa drop the bittersweet “Mean It” ft. Nick Lopez, out now via bitbird/Moving Castle/Counter Records. The song follows a broken hearted lover trying to navigate the brave new world independently and acts as a microcosm for the artists involved both sonically and lyrically. The song came to fruition over the pandemic and was inspired by the distances it created in everyone’s lives, coping with loss, and intimacy.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a busy week for new music, and the heavy music world is no exception. I looked at the Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky) album (which we've got on two different color vinyl variants in our store), At The Gates' old school style death metal side project The Lurking Fear, Tomb Mold/Innumerable Forms offshoot Dream Unending, and Scowl in Notable Releases, and over at Invisible Oranges, we looked at Plebeian Grandstand, Khemmis, Swallow the Sun, Cara Neir, Gonemage, Der Weg einer Freiheit, and more in Upcoming Metal Releases. The first Exodus album in 7 years dropped this week too. Singles-wise, we got tracks from Genocide Pact, Drowse (covering Slipknot), The Hope Conspiracy, Shape of Despair, Elder & Kadavar, Sunn O))), and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Isaiah Rashad shares four new songs on The House Is Burning deluxe edition

Isaiah Rashad's triumphant comeback project The House Is Burning, announced with a cover story in this very publication and released in July, got its deluxe treatment on Friday. The new edition, subtitled homes begged, sports three new songs and one remix with features from Project Pat and Juicy J (on "RIP Young" remix), Young Nudy ("Deep Blue"), Deante' Hitchcock ("Geordan Favors",) and UMI ("Donuts"). Hear all the songs below.
ENTERTAINMENT
MetalSucks

Mire (ex-As I Lay Dying) Drop New Song and Video, “A New Found Rain”

Mire, the new project featuring former As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, have released their third single, “A New Found Rain,” along with a music video. The band also features guitarist Ryan Glisan and vocalist Benton McKibbern alongside Hipa. Thy Art is Murder drummer Jesse Beahler (ex-Black Crown Initiate) also plays on this track.
MUSIC
Your EDM

LICK Releases “ELIMINATE” Ahead of His New Album

With his sophomore album due out soon, LICK has share his latest single from the collection with us. “ELIMINATE” is the 5th single from the forthcoming body of work and is easily one of the hardest. He’s already collaborated with artists like Holly and Nytrix throughout this campaign, but the Arizona based producer decided to go solo for this song. It’s a hard hitting dubstep banger that will push your subwoofer to it’s limits. Check it out below and stay tuned for the album.
MUSIC
metalinjection

RESTLESS SPIRIT Brings The Slow Heavy Metal On New Song "Haunted"

Just because the year is almost out doesn't mean there's a shortage of great releases. A perfect example of that is Restless Spirit's new album Blood Of The Old Gods and its doomed, heavy metal newest single "Haunted." If you're a fan of everything slow with some seriously driving flashes here and there, you're going to love this.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Backxwash Shares New Song With Dreamcrusher Called “Thumbs Down (Not I)”: Listen

Backxwash has shared a new song called “Thumbs Down (Not I),” with Dreamcrusher. It’s the 33rd entry in the 2021 Adult Swim Singles program. Check it out below. In July, Backxwash released I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, the follow-up to her Polaris Prize–winning 2020 LP God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It. The new LP featured contributions from Clipping and Sad13. Of the new single, Backxwash said in a statement:
MUSIC
Your EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Something Something Is Really Becoming ‘Someone’ [Korsakov Music]

Something Something, a new face from Germany by way of London, seemed to have sort of sprung onto the scene in 2019 when she won the DJ contest at that year’s Hospitality at the Beach festival in Croatia. Her skills on the decks were proven that day, but according to an interview with UKF back in 2020 just after her debut single “Another Reason” featuring Nicole Thalia on Friction imprint Elevate’s Quadrant vol. 4 compilation EP, her entree into D&B was already in the works by then. Now with singles and a remix under her belt with fellow underrated producing duo Klue on DeVice, Uncommon and Right Good Records, Something Something is making her Euro label debut with her new solo track, the aptly named “Someone,” due out on Korsakov Music this Friday.
MUSIC
Your EDM

RONCO Releases Energetic Club Anthem, ‘The One’

“The One,” isn’t just an upbeat original house track from USA based artist RONCO, it’s the next chapter of an artists realization of his talents and thus took things to the next level. His November 2021 single contains all the hallmarks of a sound primed to pop off in the club. The peak of the moment is the rhythmic basslines in the drop, this layered with crisp house percussion and a silky smooth pop vocal captures a perfect balance which sets a good mood. RONCO, real name Kendrick Acken, has been a life long music lover – after getting exposed to electronic music heavy in high school and then being moved by a Skrillex show in 2011, he knew what he was meant to do.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Martron Drops Fresh Bass Twist On Niiko X SWAE’s Eeny Meeny

Martron’s twist on Niiko X SWAE’s “Eeny Meeny,” takes an already tasty trap song and makes it exquisite. The artist clearly sensed a side of the sound that had not been brought out yet and made the magic happen. Martron’s version adds a bit more melody and eased groove to the pallet, while still holding on to the trap and bass roots of it all which is at it’s core. The remix works across a variety of scenerios and activities – whether it be when you’re ready to go hard at the club, ankle-deep in mud at a festival, or hitting your daily peak at the gym – this remix would improve the situation across the board.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy