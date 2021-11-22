Illenium Announces New Song With Sueco & Trippie Redd (With A Heavy Edit) Out Next Wednesday

Something Something, a new face from Germany by way of London, seemed to have sort of sprung onto the scene in 2019 when she won the DJ contest at that year’s Hospitality at the Beach festival in Croatia. Her skills on the decks were proven that day, but according to an interview with UKF back in 2020 just after her debut single “Another Reason” featuring Nicole Thalia on Friction imprint Elevate’s Quadrant vol. 4 compilation EP, her entree into D&B was already in the works by then. Now with singles and a remix under her belt with fellow underrated producing duo Klue on DeVice, Uncommon and Right Good Records, Something Something is making her Euro label debut with her new solo track, the aptly named “Someone,” due out on Korsakov Music this Friday.

