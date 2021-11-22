Rockets' Kevin Porter: Ruled out again Monday

Porter didn't participate during Wednesday's shootaround and instead received treatment for his bruised thigh, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 2019 first-round pick has dealt with the thigh contusion for a couple of weeks, but for the most part, he has been able to play through the pain. However, he was forced to leave Monday's game after appearing to aggravate his injury. Porter is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, but his inactivity during shootaround isn't a great sign for his availability.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO