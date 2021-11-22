ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Ruled out again Monday

 4 days ago

Porter (thigh) will not play Monday against Boston, Adam Wexler of Sports Talk 790...

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Doesn't participate in shootaround

Porter didn't participate during Wednesday's shootaround and instead received treatment for his bruised thigh, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 2019 first-round pick has dealt with the thigh contusion for a couple of weeks, but for the most part, he has been able to play through the pain. However, he was forced to leave Monday's game after appearing to aggravate his injury. Porter is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, but his inactivity during shootaround isn't a great sign for his availability.
Eric Gordon
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
The Dream Shake

The Dream Take Podcast: Is Kevin Porter Jr. improving?

Jeremy Brener discusses the Houston Rockets’ efforts against the Portland Trail Blazers and looks into whether Kevin Porter Jr. is improving as a point guard. The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download. Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener. Follow Michael on Twitter: @BSWPodcast_MB. Follow Ray on Twitter: @raymondlucasjr.
610AM Sports Radio

Damian Lillard showers praise upon Kevin Porter Jr

“He’s misunderstood,” Lillard said of Porter. “He’s gotten in a little bit of trouble, had some issues, and in this league and in professional sports it’s easy for people to just judge young athletes, and I think he’s been a victim of that.”
hoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Kevin Porter Jr., Spurs, Hart, Ingram

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has developed a unique sensibility in his new role this season as Houston’s starting point guard, writes Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Porter calls his own style “Scoot ball.”. “Basketball today is hardly traditional,” said Porter of his role with the Rockets. “I tried...
