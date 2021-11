As the Saints try to avoid losing their third game in a row after starting 5-2, they’ll be missing most of their offensive starters. With receiver Michael Thomas still on the physically unable to perform list due to a lingering ankle problem and guard Andrus Peat and quarterback Jameis Winston on injured reserve, four other offensive starters are out for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia. That’s seven of the total starters on offense not available for Sunday.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO