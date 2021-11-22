ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ashley Moody urges Floridians to get a copy of the Holiday Shopping Guide

By Larry Spilman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILPNL_0d4Iy5Tj00

'Tis the season' NOT to get ripped off says Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody who is talking up the release of her agency's 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

"Use a credit card rather than a debit card," Moody says. "Make sure to keep any receipts that will match your purchases so you can reconcile those when you get your bill to see if there has been illicit activity."

Moody is especially anxious for Floridians to become familiar with its tips this season. The attorney general says many residents are rushing to finish their holiday shopping because the national supply chain shortage may result in the scarcity of some items.

"This is a ripe environment for scammers and bad actors to take advantage of Floridians."

The guide- which also features tips on avoiding charity scams- can be found at MyFloridaLegal.com. Hard copies are also available.

Image courtesy Getty

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Holiday, FL
State
Florida State
Holiday, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#The Guide#Floridians#Consumer Protection#Myfloridalegal Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy