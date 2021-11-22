Ashley Moody urges Floridians to get a copy of the Holiday Shopping Guide

'Tis the season' NOT to get ripped off says Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody who is talking up the release of her agency's 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

"Use a credit card rather than a debit card," Moody says. "Make sure to keep any receipts that will match your purchases so you can reconcile those when you get your bill to see if there has been illicit activity."

Moody is especially anxious for Floridians to become familiar with its tips this season. The attorney general says many residents are rushing to finish their holiday shopping because the national supply chain shortage may result in the scarcity of some items.

"This is a ripe environment for scammers and bad actors to take advantage of Floridians."

The guide- which also features tips on avoiding charity scams- can be found at MyFloridaLegal.com. Hard copies are also available.

Image courtesy Getty