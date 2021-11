What the papers sayBarcelona are working on a deal to sign Mohamed Salahwith new boss Xavi seeing the Liverpool man as key to a revival in the club’s fortunes, writes the Daily Mirror. Salah has 18 months left on his contract and the Catalan club are keen to land a marquee signing after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, the paper adds.A name linked with Newcastle since their takeover is Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales midfielder poised to move away from Juventus writes the Daily Express. Ramsey, 30, left Arsenal for Serie A in 2019.Hakim Ziyech‘s time at Chelsea could...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO