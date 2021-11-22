We watched the New York Islanders' opener at UBS Arena from all 17 bars

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for the Islanders‘ first game in their new home, the Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday opened its first new station in 50 years, adjacent to the new UBS Arena and Belmont Park. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan was on hand for the historic moment in Elmont. Next stop, Belmont. And Sparky, the Isles’ mascot, was waiting. “We want fans to take the most sustainable way to come to a game,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said. READ MORE: Islanders Fan Takes Issue With Apparent Lack Of Handicapped Parking At New UBS Arena It is the LIRR’s first newly built station in...

ELMONT, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO