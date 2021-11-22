ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We watched the New York Islanders' opener at UBS Arena from all 17 bars

By ESPN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Islanders, UBS Arena, New York City, Empire State Development Corporation, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Toronto Maple Leafs. The New York Islanders know their audience. The team's lease...

Orange Comet Named Exclusive NFT Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

Orange Comet, Inc., a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and blockchain experience company announces its official multiyear partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena to produce and sell NFTs on the Orange Comet Marketplace powered by the Avalanche blockchain. With its 3D digital design studios, award-winning creative team, and...
Newsday

An inside look at the new UBS Arena

UBS Arena in Elmont will open on Saturday, Nov. 20 when the New York Islanders face off against the Calgary Flames, Newsday's Rafer Guzmán got an early look at the new arena. Credit: Howard Schnapp, Johnny Milano.
Newsday

Islanders practice at UBS Arena for the first time

The Islanders held their first practice at their new venue, UBS Arena, on Thursday, two days prior to opening the building against Calgary. Credit: Newsday / Reece T. Williams.
Newsday

Ready or not, UBS Arena will be set for Islanders' home opener on Saturday

UBS Arena will be ready for its grand opening on Saturday night — if for no other reason than it must be. Tim Leiweke said his message to everyone who asks about the impending deadline is, "Don’t panic." Leiweke knows from opening night deadlines as CEO of the Oak View...
CBS New York

Next Stop, UBS Arena: Islanders Fans Giddy About Opening Of Elmont Train Station

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for the Islanders‘ first game in their new home, the Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday opened its first new station in 50 years, adjacent to the new UBS Arena and Belmont Park. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan was on hand for the historic moment in Elmont. Next stop, Belmont. And Sparky, the Isles’ mascot, was waiting. “We want fans to take the most sustainable way to come to a game,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said. READ MORE: Islanders Fan Takes Issue With Apparent Lack Of Handicapped Parking At New UBS Arena It is the LIRR’s first newly built station in...
ELMONT, NY
amny.com

Islanders owner Jon Ledecky to fans as UBS Arena opens: ‘This is their home’

Jon Ledecky was all smiles as he overlooked the observation deck near the recently-dedicated seat for veterans of war. The New York Islanders owner has done what many others before him could not: Secure a long-term, state-of-the-art home for the hockey club while keeping them in Nassau County. UBS Arena’s...
Newsday

Mathew Barzal on Islanders' new UBS Arena: 'It absolutely blew me away'

An early group worked with the goalies for about 20 minutes before the Islanders began Thursday’s practice. That’s the typical routine. What wasn’t usual, though, was having the rest of the players line the team’s bench to watch, or having injured defenseman Ryan Pulock, on crutches, remain there to watch the full session.
Newsday

Islanders fans praise UBS Arena and feel a part of the new home

The lengthy line had formed to enter UBS Arena through the main Great Hall, Islanders fans all waiting in the darkness Saturday to walk into history. It was shortly before 5 p.m., when they could go inside for the first game at the Islanders’ brand-new $1.1 billion home, a matchup against the Calgary Flames. At the front of the line was a 16-year-old kid from Commack, dressed in his blue No. 6 Ryan Pulock jersey. Dominick Glatz had been there since 3:30.
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opens at the New UBS Arena

November 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // ELMONT, N.Y. - The New York Islanders new UBS Arena will sound the sirens loudly this November, and it’s not just because of a game-winning goal. There is a win everyone at the arena can celebrate, with the opening of Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken.
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

Islanders ready to open UBS Arena, turn around sluggish start

The Islanders will finally play at home Saturday night when they open UBS Arena against the Flames. It will have been 150 days since their fans saw them in person — Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6 versus Tampa Bay — and the day the franchise has been waiting for couldn’t arrive at a better time.
Newsday

Islanders open UBS Arena with energy but can't make comeback in loss to Flames

The $1.1 billion UBS Arena delivered on its promise of being the state-of-the-art home the Islanders have long sought. That’s great for the franchise’s long-term outlook. Short term, things are a little murky as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite a makeshift lineup, the Islanders were energized in...
