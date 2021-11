For those who don't have the means to shop for their food, a Lehigh County business is keeping their local pantry stocked up. Jo Lehr of the Old Post Inn in Washington Township donated almost 3,000 dollars in cash and a car load of non perishables - like pasta and canned goods - to the Northern Lehigh Food Bank. The Old Post Inn held a fundraiser golf tournament this past Saturday. This is the first year they are donating those proceeds to the food bank. The director said it takes a village to keep everyone fed.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO