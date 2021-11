If you’re not the type of person who likes to change their phone number every year and deal with the hassle of reaching out to your contacts so that they know what your new phone number is, then you’re probably used to getting unwanted phone calls. This could be anything from telemarketers to scammers to people from your past who are trying to reconnect with you when you want nothing to do with them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO